IDIDIT’s Pro-Lite Builder Makes Steering Column Mounting Simple

By Brian Wagner November 30, 2021

Your seating position inside a vehicle is based on two factors: safety and comfort. If you don’t feel comfortable inside the vehicle, you could have a hard time driving it, and that’s a problem. The safety part of the equation is self-explanatory and very important. Where the steering column is placed will influence how comfortable you are, but it also needs to meet NHRA requirements.

A steering column can be tricky to mount if you’ve never done it before, or if you’re working with a vehicle that doesn’t have a ton of space. The best-case scenario is you’re able to use some pre-made brackets to mount the steering column, which will save you both time and money. The majority of the time, a custom build won’t have any readymade solutions available, so you have to create your own.

IDIDIT’s Eddie Mohr talks about the issues you might run into mounting a steering column, and how the IDIDIT Pro-Lite Builder steering column can help solve these problems.

“We were seeing racers trade safety features for weight loss when it came to fabricating mounting systems, so that’s why we developed the Pro-Lite Builder steering column. When mounting the column using our motorsports drops, you’re able to adjust the angle to the driver, and securely mount the column to the chassis for the most comfortable driving position. These lightweight performance column drops are specifically designed for use with tube chassis/roll cage-equipped vehicles, and are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum and mount to the under dash bar.”

If you’re working on building or updating a racecar and need a steering column the Pro-Line Builder series from IDIDIT might be worth a look. You can learn more about the Pro-Builder series from IDIDIT right here.

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididitinc.com
(517) 424-0577

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading