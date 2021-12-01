IDIDIT’s Pro-Lite Builder Makes Steering Column Mounting Simple

Your seating position inside a vehicle is based on two factors: safety and comfort. If you don’t feel comfortable inside the vehicle, you could have a hard time driving it, and that’s a problem. The safety part of the equation is self-explanatory and very important. Where the steering column is placed will influence how comfortable you are, but it also needs to meet NHRA requirements.

A steering column can be tricky to mount if you’ve never done it before, or if you’re working with a vehicle that doesn’t have a ton of space. The best-case scenario is you’re able to use some pre-made brackets to mount the steering column, which will save you both time and money. The majority of the time, a custom build won’t have any readymade solutions available, so you have to create your own.

IDIDIT’s Eddie Mohr talks about the issues you might run into mounting a steering column, and how the IDIDIT Pro-Lite Builder steering column can help solve these problems.

“We were seeing racers trade safety features for weight loss when it came to fabricating mounting systems, so that’s why we developed the Pro-Lite Builder steering column. When mounting the column using our motorsports drops, you’re able to adjust the angle to the driver, and securely mount the column to the chassis for the most comfortable driving position. These lightweight performance column drops are specifically designed for use with tube chassis/roll cage-equipped vehicles, and are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum and mount to the under dash bar.”

If you’re working on building or updating a racecar and need a steering column the Pro-Line Builder series from IDIDIT might be worth a look. You can learn more about the Pro-Builder series from IDIDIT right here.