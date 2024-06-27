Intercomp Introduces New Feature-Packed Digital Air Gauges

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 27, 2024

Tire pressure is a critical part of any race car’s setup. You need to have the most accurate tire pressure readings possible, so you want to make sure the tire pressure gauge you use is of the highest quality. Intercomp Racing’s next generation of Digital Air Gauges are designed for accuracy, and have even more features ready for you to use.

The Digital Air Gauges are now able to read up to 150 PSI. Each of the three new models has a large 1.25” backlit display that makes it easy to see what pressure your tires are at. The gauges all have a 22” hose that’s matched to a thumb-operated bleed off to make adjusting pressure a breeze. You can set up the gauges to read between .1 and .01 PSI when in use. These gauges are also accurate within 0.1%, as they compensate for barometric pressure fluctuations.

Intercomp’s 150.00 PSI Digital Air Pressure Gauge is a real workhorse that can be set up for ultra-low or high pressures depending on the application. The 150.00 PSI Digital Memory Air Pressure Gauge can store and recall pressure data for up to 10 sets of tires. This gauge can also connect to Intercomp’s iRaceWeigh App for recording and tracking purposes. The 150.00 PSI Digital Fill, Bleed, & Read Pressure Gauge does everything the standard Digital Gauge does, plus it can attach to an air or nitrogen hose to fill, bleed, and read.

You can learn more about these gauges right here on Intercomp’s website.

More Sources

Intercomp Co.
https://www.intercompracing.com
(800) 328-3336
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Is The GT500 Supercharger The Right Call For Your Coyote?

News

Is The GT500 Supercharger The Right Call For Your Coyote?

Intercomp Introduces New Feature-Packed Digital Air Gauges

News

Intercomp Introduces New Feature-Packed Digital Air Gauges

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading