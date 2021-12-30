JE Pistons Introduce Boost-Ready Forged Pistons for EcoBoost 

By James Elkins December 30, 2021

The EcoBoost scene has seen an explosive growth in recent years, as power-hungry enthusiasts thirst for more power. The Explorer ST, Raptor, and S550 Mustang command the majority of the attention. While these 4- and 6-cylinder applications are starting to see big horsepower numbers, it’s not until recently you could buy off the shelf internals. Thankfully more companies are starting to produce products and JE Pistons just came to market with their new forged pistons. 

“The EcoBoost is a good-performing engine, and a lot of people are modifying it in different versions. We have a standard FSR series and an Ultra series that will cater to each type of customer,” said Nick DiBlasi, director of product development at JE Pistons. 

Multiple Flavors

The EcoBoost Forged Side Relief pistons will be made from 2618 aluminum alloy and have 5115 steel wrist pins. They’ll be available in a variety of  compression ratios and bore sizes as well. These pistons are rated at 600 to 800 horsepower with upgraded wrist pins. This is perfect for the street and strip cars running larger turbos, but don’t need the Ultra series. 

While the Ultra series is only available for the 3.5-liter V6 currently, there is a large chance the Ultra piston will be made in a 2.3-liter application. The Ultra series are forged from 2618 alloy and will come standard with an upgraded 9310 wrist pin. “We have several customers making 1,500 to 1,800 horsepower on either a custom or the Ultra series off the shelf,” said DiBlasi. “People are putting them into off-road applications and a lot of drag-race swaps, so we’re seeing a lot of traction on the six-cylinder engines, like in the Raptor.”


The V8 is still the prized possession for most muscle car fans. However, the new EcoBoost motors have earned their respect. High horsepower, low rpm mega-torque, and weight savings are all things that make the EcoBoost a formidable competitor. 

 

 

Article Sources

JE Pistons
https://www.jepistons.com
(800) 5PISTON

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

