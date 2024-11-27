Largest All-Ford Drag Racing Event Returns Home To SGMP

When it comes to drag-racing events centered on Ford-powered vehicles, no one has done it better than Mod Nationals event over the past nine years. Mod Nationals has been the premier event for attracting the quickest and fastest Modulars and Coyotes racers from across the nation, all vying for Mod Nationals’ famously large prize pursues, Happy Gilmore checks, and over-the-top trophies all while supporting Veterans through its charitable initiatives throughout the weekend.

After a brief hiatus from its long-time home, the big news is that Mod Nationals is making its return to South Georgia Motorsports Park (SGMP) in October in 2025! Having called SGMP home for six incredible years from 2017 to 2022, this move promises a nostalgic yet revitalized atmosphere, reuniting racers, vendors and fans with the venue that helped establish the event’s legacy.

Mod Nationals Homeward Bound

Mod Nationals was the brainchild of Justin Young, created while deployed in Iraq in 2015 to give the Modular and Coyote community a dedicated stage to showcase their capabilities while always being a racer, vendor and most importantly, family-friendly atmosphere. What began as a humble track rental in Memphis, Tennessee in 2016, this event quickly grew into one of the most anticipated Ford-centric drag racing events in the country. After its inaugural run, the event spent six successful years at South Georgia Motorsports Park (SGMP), establishing itself as a staple in the drag racing community.

In 2023, Mod Nationals shifted to Florida’s Bradenton Motorsports Park (BMP), joining an amazing team, led by Victor Alvarez. The two years were wildly successful for Young and his team as they ventured into a new track and attracting new participants. These past two years highlight some significant issues with Mod Nationals and Young being one that is always trying to better the product spent a lot of time speaking with racers, vendors, and fans to ultimately understand options for taking Mod Nationals to the next level. Young extends a heartfelt thank you to the Bradenton Motorsports Park team, emphasizing that the split was amicable and positive. He also reassures that Mod Nationals will continue to support BMP in any way needed.

Mod Nationals dates, unfortunately, have always been an issue due to SEMA and World Cup Finals being the week prior but Young being a Veteran and wanting to keep Veterans Day weekend, was reluctant to move it. Young ultimately had to consider a new date and new location to accommodate those who live in the Northern states and those who have conflicts with SEMA and World Cup Finals. New for this year, Mod Nationals will be held October 16-19 and will be making a return home to Adel, Georgia and SGMP.

Same Track, New Owner

Mod Nationals’ relocation isn’t the only exciting change for 2025. South Georgia Motorsports Park’s new owner, Raul Torres, being a dedicated Modular Motor enthusiast himself. “Our family is thrilled at the opportunity to help bring Mod Nationals back to SGMP. Justin Young and I first met at the very first Mod Nationals in Memphis, and we’ve been friends ever since,” Torres shares. “I used to race with the organization, so we know exactly what the racers and fans expect from such a prestigious event.”

Having owned several Mustangs with Modular engines, Torres feels a deep connection to the race’s mission. “This event is near and dear to our hearts,” he explains. “We are just as passionate about the Mod Motor vision as Justin is, and with our combined effort, 2025 is going to be the best year yet for Mod Nationals. As track owners, it’s our responsibility to ensure every guest has an exceptional experience at SGMP. We’ll make sure every ‘T’ is crossed and every ‘I’ is dotted to welcome everyone back home in October.”

Not Just Modular and Coyote Engines Anymore

While Mod Nationals is renowned for celebrating the Modular and Coyote engine platform, its inclusivity extends far beyond that. Event creator Justin Young highlights, “Mod Motor versus the World, No-Time Invitational, and Open Comp are open to ALL engines — including the bow-tie variety — and any chassis combinations. It’s our way of saying, ‘We’re quicker and faster that your combinations and we know it — come and prove us wrong.’”

The event’s core classes will be Ford ONLY — Quarter Mile King, 7.50 Index, 8.50 Index, 9.50 Index, various Stick Shift classes, True Street, 2020-up GT500, and 11.0 Index. These classes are open to any chassis (including non-Fords) but will need to be powered by a Ford engine, such as the Small-Block Ford, Big-Block Ford, 7.3-liter Godzilla, EcoBoost, Barra, along with, of course, Modulars and Coyotes. Future plans for Mod Nationals include the introduction of a dedicated S650 class.

Save The Date For Mod Nationals

The 2025 Mod Nationals will take place from October 16-19, with test and tune on the 16th and racing from the 17th to the 19th. This timing positions Mod Nationals two weeks after BMPs FL2k and just after Duck’s Race. It also falls two weeks before SEMA and three weeks before the World Cup Finals, offering racers an ideal window to fine-tune their setups on a properly prepared track.

Though no longer held on Veterans Day, Young informs, “Mod Nationals will forever remain veteran-focused, continuing to honor and raise money for those who have served. The event will feature multiple giveaways for veterans, ensuring that the tradition of support continues.”

With bragging rights, amazing trophies and over $100,000 in giveaways up for grabs, including contributions from sponsors, the excitement and competition are sure to be higher than ever. I know where I’ll be on October 16-19 — do you?