Mustang fans, it’s time to saddle up because Mustang Week is hitting the road and heading to the Lone Star State! After more than two decades of Mustang Week magic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the iconic celebration of all things Mustang is expanding its legacy to Galveston, Texas. From April 24-27, 2025, Mustang enthusiasts will come together at Mustang Week Texas, and the event already promises to be a high-octane experience.

Making this debut even more exciting is the announcement of Late Model Restoration (LMR) as the major presenting sponsor for both the 2025 and 2026 events. LMR, a powerhouse in the Mustang world, is partnering with Mustang Week Texas to take the event to the next level. As part of this multi-year partnership, LMR will serve as the presenting sponsor and official supporter of the MAJOR attractions, including the Mustang Week Texas Car Show, Main Stage, and the thrilling Burnout Competition at Moody Gardens in Galveston, TX.

With over 25 years of experience in the Mustang community, LMR’s commitment to enthusiasts will be on full display with a significant on-site presence expected throughout the event. LMR’s involvement is about giving back to the community they’ve been part of for over 25 years, and right in their home state of Texas.

LMR: A Mustang Community Icon Founded in 1999, Late Model Restoration (LMR) has been a trusted source for restoration and performance parts for Mustangs spanning the Fox Body to S550 generations. Known for their dedication to Mustang enthusiasts, LMR is stepping up to ensure this expansion is unforgettable.

As the presenting sponsor, LMR will bring their extensive experience and resources to Mustang Week Texas. You’ll find their presence at the center of all the action, including:

The Mustang Week Texas Car Show, showcasing Mustangs from every generation.

The Main Stage, where the excitement and announcements happen.

The adrenaline-filled Burnout Competition, where tires will be sacrificed for the love of speed.

The schedule for Mustang Week Texas is packed with events that are sure to thrill:

Thursday, April 24: Track Attack at MSR Houston, featuring road racing, karting, and autocross.

Friday, April 25: All-Ford Drag Day at Houston Motorsports Park, offering drag racing, drifting, and spectator drags.

Saturday & Sunday, April 26-27: All-Mustang Car Show and All-Ford Cruise-In at Moody Gardens in Galveston.

Saturday Night, April 26: Mustang Week MAYHEM!, a family-friendly night with live music, food trucks, drifting, burnouts, monster trucks, carnival games, and a fireworks finale.

Tickets and Accommodations

Ready to join the fun? Tickets and event registration are live at MustangWeek.com. Moody Gardens, the official host hotel, is offering discounted rates for attendees. Book now by calling (409) 683-1299 and mentioning Mustang Week, or use the registration link on the website.

Expanding to Texas is a huge step for Mustang Week, and with LMR as one of the driving forces, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable event. Whether you’re a die-hard Mustang enthusiast or just love the culture, Mustang Week Texas 2025 will deliver a weekend of fun times, competition, and plenty of burned up tires.

Mark your calendars, tune your Mustangs, and make plans to be part of this new chapter in Mustang Week history.