MegaRexx Stomps Through Market With Seven-Passenger MegaRaptor

Move over Ford Bronco, removable tops are not just for you any longer. Leave it to the guys at MegaRexx Trucks to come up with an extremely eye-popping, family hauling MegaRaptor, that is fitted with a removable fiberglass hardtop. This once Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4×4, comes with a Ford Excursion add-on making this seven-passenger truck a beast on wheels.

Equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo-Diesel engine that cranks out 475 horsepower and a massive 1,050 lb-ft of torque, it will perform and sound like a beast too. Add in its aggressive stance consisting of 4.5-inch Icon progressive coil springs in the front, 5-inch multi-leaf springs out back, King reservoir shocks, Icon dual steering stabilizers, and an Icon adjustable track bar, it will surely turn heads driving down the road. The monstrous 46-inch Michelin XZL tires wrap around 20-inch three-piece aluminum military MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) wheels and are protected by custom gloss black rock rings.

If the stance wasn’t enough to convince you that this MegaRaptor is a beast, then maybe the custom body mods will. It is upfitted with MegaRexx’s trophy truck-inspired, high-approach angle Smasher front bumper with gloss black inserts and MegaRexx’s High and Tight rear bumper. It shines bright with Anzo switchback headlights and a 40-inch LED light bar that provides more than ample forward illumination. If you didn’t see it out on the prowl then you will definitely hear it as it’s equipped with a powerful train horn that is loud as a train!

The MegaRaptor’s tail end finishes the aggressive look with its custom satin black, laser-etched, MegaRaptor-emblazoned tailgate panel with a matching “MegaRexx Trucks” badge. Even though this has all the custom touches you would want in a MegaRaptor, it still comes with many of the manufactured items that you have come to know and love such as SYNC 3, B&O Sound System, and much more.

The MegaRaptor 7 is a unique luxury SUV that will easily haul seven people plus all their gear in comfort and style no matter where they are going. Aaron Richardet, owner of MegaRexx.

Richardet and his team are true car guys, with more than 200 years collectively of practical, hands-on experience building custom vehicles. This MegaRaptor will undergo vigorous testing and will then be transported anywhere in the country or internationally once the testing procedures are finished. If you’re looking to own an over-the-top MegaRaptor check out MegaRexx.