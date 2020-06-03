Mickey Thompson Extends Its Drag Racing Tire Rewards Program

By dragzine June 03, 2020

The 2020 Drag Tire Rewards Program has been so successful that Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has extended it until June 30, 2020.

Consumers will earn a $50 prepaid rewards card that can be used anywhere credit or debit cards are accepted when they purchase a set of two qualifying Mickey Thompson drag tires in a single transaction.

“At a time when racers could use some support, we’re happy to extend our 2020 Drag Tire Rewards Program until June 30,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “This is our only rewards program of the year, so competitors will need to act fast.”

The $50 reward is available on the purchase of two Mickey Thompson ET Drag, Pro Bracket Radial, ET Street S/S, ET Street R or ET Street R Bias drag tires.

The offer does not apply to ET Drag Motorcycle, ET Drag Pro Drag Radial, ET Street Radial Pro, ET Front or ET Jr. tires, and substitutions are not allowed.

There is a limit of one reward per new set of two qualifying tires purchased in a single transaction. Purchases must be for household use, and the offer is limited to two claims per person, family, household or address.

Reward requests must be postmarked or submitted online no later than July 15, 2020 and received no later than July 30, 2020. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Consumers can apply for eligible rewards at mickeythompsontires.com/dragrewards, or through a mail-in form available from retailers or online. Allow six to eight weeks after sponsor receives the request for delivery of the Visa prepaid card.

Article Sources

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
https://www.mickeythompsontires.com
(330) 928-9092

About the author

dragzine

Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It’s drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You’ll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Spring Savings – Great Deals On Tons Of Parts!

$10K Drag Shootout 3: Announcing The 10 Team Finalists

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading