Morgan Oldham Joins CJ Pony Parts As Mustang Specialist

In the world of the automotive aftermarket, content is king. Whether companies partner with influencers or cultivate their in-house stars, having someone knowledgeable to get the word out is crucial to setting a company apart from the crowd. Doing so with events and online content is the way, and CJ Pony Parts added a new face to get that job done, as Professional Driver and Content Creator Morgan Oldham joins its team as Mustang Specialist.

“I’ve always dreamed of combining my passion for Mustangs with my professional career,” Morgan told us. “Whether it’s installing some cool parts on Mustangs for our YouTube channel or introducing fresh, dynamic energy to our event activations, I aim to ensure CJ’s fans feel the enthusiasm and dedication I bring to everything I do. I’m stoked to bring some crazy ideas and big dreams to CJs in 2025!”

Having made a name for herself with Hot Girl Drifting and previously worked in marketing for the likes of Fun-Haver and K&N, Morgan will stay busy serving as Mustang Video Host, Event Activation Specialist, and Sponsorship Manager for the storied Blue Oval retailer.

“…I am super honored for this opportunity and to be able to bring my Mustang passion and make some magic with CJ Pony Parts,” she said in her announcement video.

Besides slaying tires in her New Edge Mustang drifter, you can see Morgan appear in the CJPP Mustang videos online and at events across the country.