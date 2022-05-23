California Pony Cars Spices Up F-150 With Carbon Fiber

The 2015-2020 Ford F-150’s interior trim is not known for being inspiring, to say the least. The mass-produced pickup brings forth a variety of neutral colors, such as gray or black, and in some cases incorporates faux wood grain. You can try to paint, dip, wrap, or apply vinyl over these trim pieces to make it your own, however, since the interior is frequently exposed to extremely hot or cold conditions when parked, these attempts usually result in a negative outcome over time. Thankfully, California Pony Cars now offers carbon fiber trim pieces through its NXT Generation line for the 2015-2020 Ford F-150.

Carbon fiber was originally chosen to be used in race applications, as it was lightweight and still provided high-stiffness levels. Carbon fiber also has a high-temperature tolerance and was extremely popular in the motorcycle industry for exhaust canisters. Over time this technology of this woven fiber would trickle down through the aftermarket car scene with carbon-fiber hoods becoming a norm in the early 2000s. As we’ve progressed, the aesthetics of carbon fiber have caught the eye of the industry, and now you can purchase it to replace the outdated wood grain or bland gray found in modern truck interiors.

While not meant to save weight as much as improve the visual impressions of your truck’s interior, the carbon fiber trim pieces from California Pony Cars offer you a one stop shop to uniformly alter the cab’s interior appearance. Since all the parts are coming from one company, you won’t have to worry about a difference in the carbon fiber’s weave pattern, width, and finish. So, if you are tired of your thirteenth generation F-150’s trim causing boredom on drives, now you have a few options to make you fall back in love with your truck. Side note for the spouses reading this, it makes a great gift idea as well!