COMP Cams Grinds Into 7.3-liter Godzilla Market

The market demand for aftermarket products for Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has been quickly gaining traction. While enthusiasts are excited about the potency of this engine, the factory camshaft holds back the performance aspect. Thankfully, as the Godzilla engine enters maturity with more people desiring to swap the 445 cubic-inch engine in their hot rod, manufacturers have listened. Now, COMP Cams offers a variety of camshafts to choose from for Ford’s 7.3-liter gas engine.

“After extensive dyno testing, we came up with three camshafts,” says Edelbrock Group’s Sales Manager, Chris Mays. “You can see the steps as far as the grinds and requirements, with the full cam-phaser system still on, or using a limiter kit that we developed.”

While the versatility of the Godzilla engine is apparent with everything from naturally aspirated setups to high-horsepower forced induction builds, COMP Cams designed a camshaft to cover as many bases as possible. The Stage 1 camshaft is designed to increase performance across the board while retaining full cam-phaser functionality and does not require tuning. The Stage 2 camshaft has more exhaust lift and additional duration that can retain stock valve springs. However, the second camshaft does require a phase limiter. The Stage 3 camshaft adds significant lift and duration, and requires aftermarket valve springs, phase limiter or full-on lockout kit.

Keeping things in-house, COMP Cams has both a phase limiter and a complete lockout kit available. These kits restrict the factory range of movement or eliminate the variable valve timing altogether. “These kits allow for a more aggressive camshaft profile while not worrying about piston-to-valve clearance,” Mays explains. You start moving the cam with the phaser and you can get into clearance issues as you increase the profile.”

The range of 7.3-liter Godzilla camshafts offered by COMP allows users to easily add more horsepower in their F-250 and F-350 Super Duty truck or Godzilla engine swap. While the first two stages do not require springs, they still have the ability to give you 60 to 75 horsepower. However, if you’re looking to really put down the power, COMP Cams has you covered, as well.