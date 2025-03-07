Hone Your S650’s Handling With Steeda’s Bump Steer Kit

evanderespolong
By Evander Long March 07, 2025

Lowered your new 2024-25 Mustang? Looks great, right? But if you’ve noticed the steering feeling a little squirrely, especially over bumps or when you’re pushing it hard, you might have a case of bump steer. It’s a common issue when you mess with a car’s stock suspension geometry. Steeda has a new fix.

The company’s newly released S650 Mustang Bump Steer Kit is all about getting your steering back on track. Basically, bump steer happens when your suspension articulates and your wheels toe in or out when you don’t want them to. It makes the car feel unpredictable and less responsive – and you don’t want this to happen when you’re carving corners.

Steeda created adjustable outer tie rod ends to correct this geometry issue. These let you fine-tune the tie rod angle to compensate for the lowered ride height. The result? More predictable steering and better control, plain and simple.

And here’s a big plus: You don’t have to modify anything. This kit is a direct swap for the factory tie rod ends, so installation is relatively straightforward — no permanent modifications, which is always a good thing. These aren’t cheap, flimsy parts, either. Steeda uses aerospace-grade billet aluminum and 4140 chrome-moly steel, with a tough, military-grade finish on the steel stud after a heat-treat process.

Steeda even used Teflon-lined rod ends to keep noise and vibration down — a common complaint with some performance suspension parts. Steeda also includes high-articulation spacers with the kit.

For anyone who has lowered their 2024-and-newer Mustang, or plans to, dealing with bump steer is important to getting the handling dialed in. Lowering your S650 can really mess with the steering geometry, and Steeda’s new bump steer kit takes the guesswork out of getting it right. No more wondering if your car’s going to dart unexpectedly – just solid, predictable handling.

Article Sources

Steeda Autosports
https://www.steeda.com
(954) 960-0774

Loading