Late Model Engines Billet Valve Covers Beautify The 7.3 Godzilla

evanderespolong
By Evander Long February 07, 2025

Late Model Engines, a company known for building custom engines, also offers Godzilla billet valve covers for Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla engines. These valve covers add a custom look and offer practical features for various setups. They provide a solution for those looking to enhance both form and function under the hood.

These valve covers are available in two finishes, allowing a degree of personalization. Customers can select between a powder black finish for $1,195 for a natural finish, which showcases the raw metal and costs $1,095.

Buyers can also choose whether they want coil mounts included or not. Selecting the coil mount option adds provisions to mount ignition coils directly, while opting for no coil mounts delivers a smooth surface, suitable for those who employ alternative coil mounting methods or custom ignition systems. Regardless of what the buyer chooses, these options allow builders to tailor the engine’s appearance and functionality.

These Godzilla billet valve covers clear factory Ford rocker arms without issue. They also work with the most popular aftermarket roller rocker systems. This compatibility provides flexibility for different engine builds and modifications, from mild to more aggressive.

The valve covers also feature dual -12 AN breather bosses. These are important for proper crankcase ventilation, allowing pressure to release effectively. The package also includes two -12 AN male end fittings, along with two -12 AN cap-off fittings.

Late Model Engines designed these valve covers to use the factory Ford gaskets, which maintain a secure seal. This also makes installation simpler, as it eliminates the need for sourcing a new gasket.

The company includes all necessary hardware, and it is made of stainless steel. This material resists corrosion and provides a clean aesthetic that complements the engine bay. The new Godzilla billet valve covers offer an upgrade path for both show and go. The valve covers cater to those who use their vehicles for high-performance applications or those who simply appreciate a custom look.

Article Sources

Late Model Engines
https://www.latemodelengines.com
(713) 849-4505

