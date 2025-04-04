Lightweight AGM Dyna-Batt Delivers Serious Cranking Power

Shedding pounds is a constant battle for racers and performance car builders, and the battery is often a heavy, bulky necessity. Performance Distributors aims to ease that burden with its Dyna-Batt, a compact and lightweight battery designed for serious applications where space and weight are critical.

The Dyna-Batt utilizes Absorbed Glass Mat technology, making it a sealed, non-spillable unit. This design allows builders to mount it either upright or on its side, opening up packaging possibilities. Its small size, measuring just 7 inches long, 3 inches wide, and 6.5 inches tall, further aids installation in tight spots. Perhaps most importantly, it weighs only 13.5 pounds.

Performance Distributors estimates the Dyna-Batt saves users between 25 and 30 pounds compared to a standard automotive battery, a significant reduction for any vehicle focused on speed or handling. Despite its small size, Performance Distributors highlights Dyna-Batt’s cranking ability. The battery features a 16-Amp Hour reserve capacity and is maintenance-free. The company doesn’t provide a traditional cold cranking amp number but states that the battery’s extremely low internal resistance provides strong, consistent starting power. Their testing shows it can start engines with compression ratios as high as 15:1.

Understanding that different vehicles need different connections, Performance Distributors offer the Dyna-Batt ($225 MSRP) in three-terminal styles. The most common version uses standard automotive top posts for easy swaps in many cars.

Another version provides side terminals specifically for large 1/0 gauge crimp-on racing cables or for replacing GM side-post batteries. A third option comes without posts, using bolts and washers for direct cable lug connections found on many motorcycles and personal watercraft.

Performance Distributors makes the Dyna-Batt in the USA and includes a one-year warranty. They recommend using a low-amperage battery maintainer for charging to maximize performance and lifespan.

For builders working on race cars, performance street vehicles, or even power sports projects where reducing weight and freeing up space is crucial, the Dyna-Batt offers a focused solution. It directly tackles the challenge of minimizing battery weight and size while still providing the necessary power to reliably start demanding high-performance engines.