Lightweight AGM Dyna-Batt Delivers Serious Cranking Power

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 04, 2025

Shedding pounds is a constant battle for racers and performance car builders, and the battery is often a heavy, bulky necessity. Performance Distributors aims to ease that burden with its Dyna-Batt, a compact and lightweight battery designed for serious applications where space and weight are critical.

The Dyna-Batt utilizes Absorbed Glass Mat technology, making it a sealed, non-spillable unit. This design allows builders to mount it either upright or on its side, opening up packaging possibilities. Its small size, measuring just 7 inches long, 3 inches wide, and 6.5 inches tall, further aids installation in tight spots. Perhaps most importantly, it weighs only 13.5 pounds.

Performance Distributors estimates the Dyna-Batt saves users between 25 and 30 pounds compared to a standard automotive battery, a significant reduction for any vehicle focused on speed or handling. Despite its small size, Performance Distributors highlights Dyna-Batt’s cranking ability. The battery features a 16-Amp Hour reserve capacity and is maintenance-free. The company doesn’t provide a traditional cold cranking amp number but states that the battery’s extremely low internal resistance provides strong, consistent starting power. Their testing shows it can start engines with compression ratios as high as 15:1.

dyna-batt

You can choose from three options: With top post terminals, with 1/O gage terminals, or with no terminals. All prices are the same. (MSRP $225.00)

Understanding that different vehicles need different connections, Performance Distributors offer the Dyna-Batt ($225 MSRP) in three-terminal styles. The most common version uses standard automotive top posts for easy swaps in many cars.

Another version provides side terminals specifically for large 1/0 gauge crimp-on racing cables or for replacing GM side-post batteries. A third option comes without posts, using bolts and washers for direct cable lug connections found on many motorcycles and personal watercraft.

Performance Distributors makes the Dyna-Batt in the USA and includes a one-year warranty. They recommend using a low-amperage battery maintainer for charging to maximize performance and lifespan.

For builders working on race cars, performance street vehicles, or even power sports projects where reducing weight and freeing up space is crucial, the Dyna-Batt offers a focused solution. It directly tackles the challenge of minimizing battery weight and size while still providing the necessary power to reliably start demanding high-performance engines.

Article Sources

Performance Distributors
https://performancedistributors.com
(901) 396-5782

More Stories

Forgeline’s Forged Monoblock VV1R Wheels Are Track-Ready

News

Forgeline’s Forged Monoblock VV1R Wheels Are Track-Ready

Maximum Motorsports’ Panhard Bar Stabilizes ’99-’04 Mustang Rearends

New Products

Maximum Motorsports’ Panhard Bar Stabilizes ’99-’04 Mustang Rearends

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading