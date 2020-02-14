ORACLE Releases ColorSHIFT Headlights For 2015-17 Ford Mustangs

New from ORACLE – the Pre-Assembled ColorSHIFT Headlights for 2015-17 Ford Mustangs. These lights allow the user to run multiple moving color patterns through the LEDs, creating a vivid eye-catching lighting effect. See more details below.

Official Release:

ORACLE Lighting, the market leader in innovative LED lighting solutions for the automotive aftermarket, is proud to announce its new pre-assembled Dynamic ColorSHIFT RGB+A “Black Series” headlights for all 2015-2017 Ford Mustangs (p/n 8199-332). The new headlights are now available with an MSRP of $989.95.

“Our new ORACLE Lighting Dynamic ColorSHIFT RGB+A headlights feature individually addressable LEDs which pack a ton of unique features,” explained Justin Hartenstein, Oracle Lighting director of development. “The Dynamic features allow the user to run multiple moving color patterns through the LEDs, creating a vivid eye-catching lighting effect. Just swap over your original HID Bulbs and Ballasts and you are good to go!”

The new RGB+A (RGB+ Amber LED) SWITCHBACK line-up features Amber LEDs for a dynamic turn signal effect. The Amber LED chips can be utilized as a Turn Signal by tapping into the + turn signal wire. These complete replacement headlights feature Dynamic Halos, Dynamic Tai-Bar DRL, and Dynamic Demon Eyes and include everything needed for installation.

“We are excited to get back to our roots with this new and innovative Mustang product” added Hartenstein. “ORACLE’s first lighting modifications were for the Ford Mustang when the company began more than 20 years ago.”

The ‘BLACK-SERIES’ headlights feature a matte black housing, satin black bezel, and smoked marker light for a dark and aggressive overall styling.

2015-2017 Ford Mustang fitment includes Base, EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT 50 Years Limited Edition, GT Premium, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT350R, V6, and V8.

Conveniently controlled through a free smartphone App, the system features more than 200 pre-programmed moving patterns as well as static color control and white DRL mode for normal street driving.

In addition to the pre-programmed features, the user can also create custom designs through pixel editing in the app. Through the App you can easily make standard white colors as well as any static colors using the LED color wheel. What makes these DYNAMIC halos more unique is that you can also display a variety of moving patterns within the app.

Wiring is now easy with the plug-and-play connectors. Simply plug the halos into the LED driver and connect to + and – to the battery. Then you just turn on the app and connect to the controller.

Having celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2019, Metairie, LA-based Oracle Lighting has been designing innovative lighting products and technologies for the automotive/12Volt, powersports, motorcycle, and marine markets since 1999. Oracle’s philosophy is this: in today’s world of fly-by-night vendors, we think it is important to partner with businesses that you can trust to be there for you today, tomorrow, and for years to come.

Features: