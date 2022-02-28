ProCharger Superchargers Give 2021 Mustang Mach 1 740+HP

Hot on the heels of the recently resurrected Ford Mustang Mach 1, comes news that the world’s leader in centrifugal supercharging has taken The Blue Oval’s virile stallion, and given it a fat dose of additional adrenaline.
By this point, most people are familiar with the ProCharger name and its reputation as a leader in centrifugal forced induction supercharging solutions. The Kansas City-based powerhouse has been making air-to-air intercooled supercharging a reality for over 25 years, and as high-performance engines and the tuning technology that controls them has evolved, so too has the ProCharger brand.
The latest rendition of the iconic Mach 1 badge serves as a shining example of this statement, as the engineers over at ProCharger wasted no time in obtaining, tinkering, and fine-tuning the vehicle with a series of centrifugal supercharging systems. The result: The ability to safely squeeze out an impressive 740+HP from the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, with a milder set of systems providing options for those looking to put a little more “oomph” in there limited edition pony car.
Today, we will take a look at how ProCharger accomplished this task, and go over what is included with each of their Mach 1 supercharger kits. While we’re at it, we’ll also talk about some of the Mach 1 exclusive considerations you might want to weigh prior to purchasing your own ProCharger unit for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1.
Pick Your Mustang Mach 1 Power Output
Get to Know the ProCharger H.O.
As with all of ProCharger’s H.O. Systems, the “Stage 1” kit that’s been designed with the 2021 Mach 1 in mind focuses on installation simplicity, affordability, and performance. Since H.O. systems are always a straightforward bolt-on affair (and a fully reversible one at that), there is no cutting required with this supercharger upgrade.
We’re not kidding when we said that ProCharger really did design this system with the intermediate DIY enthusiasts in mind. Installation of a Mach 1 H.O. System requires little more than an assortment of hand tools, and being that it comes with a handheld tuner, putting the finishing touches on that blower is a snap.
It also sports a 630 cubic-inch core intercooler, as well as a shared six-rib supercharger belt drive system, which allows both the belts and pulleys to be changed without the need to remove the supercharger. This engineering foresight not only helps make mandatory maintenance down the road a cinch, it also allows any future modifications to be easily implemented.
Making a Mustang Mach 1 Monster With a ProCharger Stage II Tuner Kit
As its name obviously implies, ProCharger’s “Tuner Kit” for the Mach 1 is engineered with custom tuning, alternative fueling options, engine internal upgrades, and your garden variety run of bolt-ons in mind. That being said, these kits do still rock many of the same components as the aforementioned H.O. system, but allow you to obtain 55-60-percent horsepower gains on pump gas.
Although an 8.5-psi bump in boost definitely helps achieve this goal, there is much more to ProCharger’s Stage II Tuner Kits than increased pressure. You also get an intercooler that is 75-percent larger than the H.O. model (1,103 square inch core), and the entire pulley side of the kit relies upon an 8-rib dedicated belt drive system for additional peace of mind when the throttle is on the floor and maximum power transfer gains are the goal.
Pricing and Additional ProCharger Perks
Regardless as to which 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 kit you choose, ProCharger has gone to great lengths to make these systems as slick looking as the vehicle itself. Customizable options start with a choice of polished, black, and satin supercharger finishes, all of which can be matched or contrasted with brackets sporting any of these pigments. You can also select a black intercooler for that stealth look, or for those who fancy making as much of racket as possible, race bypass valve upgrades can be easily outfitted.
Some other mentionable upgrades include a helical gear set for noise reduction on P-1SC-1 and D-1SC kits, the ability to change the P-1SC-1 to a F-1A-94 head unit, and an infinite array of customizable boost level options.
So how much will one of these 2021 Mach 1 ProCharger Supercharger setups set you back? Not nearly as much as one might expect. Pricing starts at $6,399 for basic tuner kits, as they do not include tuning or fuel components, with complete systems starting at the $6,999 mark.