ProCharger Superchargers Give 2021 Mustang Mach 1 740+HP

Hot on the heels of the recently resurrected Ford Mustang Mach 1, comes news that the world’s leader in centrifugal supercharging has taken The Blue Oval’s virile stallion, and given it a fat dose of additional adrenaline.

By this point, most people are familiar with the ProCharger name and its reputation as a leader in centrifugal forced induction supercharging solutions. The Kansas City-based powerhouse has been making air-to-air intercooled supercharging a reality for over 25 years, and as high-performance engines and the tuning technology that controls them has evolved, so too has the ProCharger brand.

The latest rendition of the iconic Mach 1 badge serves as a shining example of this statement, as the engineers over at ProCharger wasted no time in obtaining, tinkering, and fine-tuning the vehicle with a series of centrifugal supercharging systems. The result: The ability to safely squeeze out an impressive 740+HP from the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, with a milder set of systems providing options for those looking to put a little more “oomph” in there limited edition pony car.

Today, we will take a look at how ProCharger accomplished this task, and go over what is included with each of their Mach 1 supercharger kits. While we’re at it, we’ll also talk about some of the Mach 1 exclusive considerations you might want to weigh prior to purchasing your own ProCharger unit for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Pick Your Mustang Mach 1 Power Output

Get to Know the ProCharger H.O.

As with all of ProCharger’s H.O. Systems, the “Stage 1” kit that’s been designed with the 2021 Mach 1 in mind focuses on installation simplicity, affordability, and performance. Since H.O. systems are always a straightforward bolt-on affair (and a fully reversible one at that), there is no cutting required with this supercharger upgrade.

We’re not kidding when we said that ProCharger really did design this system with the intermediate DIY enthusiasts in mind. Installation of a Mach 1 H.O. System requires little more than an assortment of hand tools, and being that it comes with a handheld tuner, putting the finishing touches on that blower is a snap. ​

It also sports a 630 cubic-inch core intercooler, as well as a shared six-rib supercharger belt drive system, which allows both the belts and pulleys to be changed without the need to remove the supercharger. This engineering foresight not only helps make mandatory maintenance down the road a cinch, it also allows any future modifications to be easily implemented.

Making a Mustang Mach 1 Monster With a ProCharger Stage II Tuner Kit