Fox Mustang owners love tweaking their cars, and getting the handling dialed in ranks high on the list. Fighting push in corners or wanting to adjust how the car rotates often involves upgrading and adjusting sway bars. Ridetech just rolled out a new adjustable front sway bar aimed at the classic 1979-1993 Mustang platform.

This new piece uses a bent-blade-style arm, which is common in racing, giving drivers three different stiffness settings. The options clock in at 1,350, 1,600, or 2,200 lb/in. Compared to the stock GT bar’s approximate 1,083 lb/in rate, all three Ridetech settings provide a noticeable increase in roll stiffness.

The question sometimes is why the adjustability? Well, it lets drivers easily fine-tune their Mustang’s handling balance. They can stiffen the front to reduce understeer or potentially soften it relative to the rear to encourage rotation, depending on their driving style, tire setup, or whether they’re setting up for a tight autocross versus a faster road course. Ridetech mentions that they developed this setup on their in-house project, Fox.

The kit bolts directly in place of the factory bar without welding. Ridetech includes everything needed: the satin-black powder-coated bar, low-friction frame bushings, billet aluminum mounting blocks, and adjustable end-links to connect to the control arms.

Good news on compatibility, as well. Ridetech confirms this adjustable bar works fine with both the stock factory K-member and control arms, as well the company’s Short Long Arm front suspension system.

The shape of the fabricated arms also aims to maximize clearance for bigger wheel and tire combinations. For those already running Ridetech’s bolt-in independent rear suspension, the company suggests considering their matching adjustable rear sway bar to gain complete tuning control at both ends.

If you own a Fox Mustang from 1979-1993 and want more control over its handling dynamics, this new adjustable front sway bar from Ridetech seems like a straightforward tuning part worth investigating. It offers a direct method to alter the front grip and dial in how the car feels.