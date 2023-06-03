Off Road Xtreme’s Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide is back, and so far we have highlighted some interesting gear for the garage. In this next feature, we are showcasing items he can wear. This list of Fathers Day wearable gifts and essentials are practical items that he could use on the regular or when he feels the need to go get that blood pumping.

Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide: Wearable Essentials

Your dear old dad might be a little rough around the edges. There is nothing wrong with softening him up with some new fresh gear that he can enjoy.

Arcade Adventure Stretch Belts With A2 Buckle

If your pops is like mine, he might still be sporting some crusty leather contraption from the 1980s he calls a belt. It might hold something up, but it is not his pants. Help him put that old worn-out strap of cow skin to pasture. A new Arcade Adventure Stretch Belts with A2 Buckle will change your dad’s tune on what a belt can actually do.

Arcade Belts feature a versatile design that allows for supreme comfort and endless adjustability. Wherever he is going, whether it is working, driving, hiking, or traveling, each belt is designed for comfort and support with lots of stretch, and a flattering fit.

There are dozens of styles and designs to choose from and we are certain you can spot one that vibes with your old man. Belts range from $31.95 to $39.95, making them an affordable gift that will last.

Arcade Adventure Stretch Belts with A2 Buckle Key Features:

Contoured low-profile buckle molded to follow the curve of your form for maximum comfort.

Easy On & Off – New tapered buckle design feeds through belt loops with the tail end first.

Freedom of motion to move with your body, providing a secure hold with no pinching.

Custom Fit – More precise than holes, micro-adjustable buckle dials in your exact fit.

Recycled Materials – Webbing is made with 85% post-consumer recycled polyester.

Long-lasting Materials – Our buckle is molded with high-density plastic that is durable, yet lightweight, designed to endure the toughest outdoor adventures.

Machine Wash and Dryable – Throw ’em in the laundry with your pants.

Travel Friendly – Metal-free buckle makes airport security a breeze.

Darn Tough Vermont Socks

New socks are a Fathers Day tradition. Don’t skip over the freshies this year, and perhaps consider stepping up your dad’s foot game with modern technology. Darn Tough Vermont is an American manufacturer of premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks. The brand is known for its USA-made premium products that are guaranteed for life.

We checked out their Men’s Hiker Boot Midweight Hiking Sock and the T3001 Micro Crew Lightweight Tactical Sock for additional options. Both are made with Merino Wool and present various performance features that will keep you in the game.

Men’s Hiker Boot Midweight Hiking Sock Key Features:

A performance fit means no slipping, no bunching, and no blisters for peak hiking comfort.

Every toe seam is closed using True Seamless Toe technology for an undetectable feel.

Reinforced footbed and Achilles cushion improve comfort and help them last longer.

Berry Amendment-compliant tactical socks are knit with Merino Wool that’s raised, sourced, and produced in the USA.

All-season weight, midweight socks thermoregulate to wrap feet in steady comfort when temperatures change.

All socks are knitted and made at mills based in Vermont, USA.

Unconditionally Guaranteed for Life – if these aren’t the longest-lasting socks you’ve ever owned, return them for another pair.

T3001 Micro Crew Lightweight Tactical Sock with Cushion Key Features:

A performance fit means no slipping, no bunching, and no blisters.

Berry Amendment-compliant tactical socks are knit with Merino Wool that’s raised, sourced, and produced in the USA.

Arch support alleviates foot fatigue, reduces bunching, and helps socks last longer.

A military-grade fiber, Merino Wool protects foot health and is ultra-durable in the toughest conditions.

Lightweight socks offer breathability and less bulk for feet that require versatile protection in hot weather.

All socks are knitted and made at mills based in Vermont, USA.

Unconditionally Guaranteed for Life – if these aren’t the longest-lasting socks you’ve ever owned, return them for another pair.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Rugged Smartwatch

This just might be my favorite feature of the list. The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smart Watch is the one that has it all. Built to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) for thermal shock, and water resistance, this is designed to handle the most extreme environments with an easy-to-read display in a 50mm fiber-reinforced polymer case.

The main upgrade of this large solar-powered smartwatch is the easy-to-read, high-resolution display, infinite battery life, and LED flashlight.

The Instinct 2X Solar holds a price of $449.99, while the Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition has a suggested retail price of $499.99.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smart Watch Key Functions:

Keep tabs on body metrics with 24/7 Health and Wellness Tracking, including wrist-based heart rate, advanced sleep monitoring, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox, and more.

Built-in sports apps to take on running, biking, swimming, strength training, and more, plus VO2 max and other training features.

Gain a deeper understanding of overall health, training, and recovery through Heart Rate Variability during sleep, based on technology developed by Garmin’s Firstbeat Analytics team.

New Multi-Band GNSS Support provides improved positional accuracy.

Navigate the outdoors with built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter.

Retrace the trail with TracBack routing, helping users find the same route back to their starting point and reference point marks of a known spot relative to their location.

Stay connected with smart notifications, Garmin Pay contactless payments, and Connect IQ app integration.

Fox Racing V3 RS Slait Helmet

If your dad rides, then get him the gift of safety. Nothing says we want you safe and clear-eyed like a brand-new helmet. A Fox Racing V3 RS Slait Helmet for powersports is the most technologically advanced piece of head protection we have seen in a while.

The V3 RS is a new 15-percent lighter version model with enhanced ingenuity and design combined with top-notch safety parameters. The MIPS™ (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) combined with a dual-density Varizorb™ EPS liner spreads forces of impact across a wider surface area. It is also one of the first helmets to meet the new ECE 22.06 & DOT certifications.

There are a ton more features on this super lightweight helmet like the Magnetic Visor Release System, Multi Composite Shell construction, and removable, washable X-Static comfort liner. This new lid will fit better, feel better, look better, and keep him on the trail longer for only $599.

Fox Racing V3 RS Slait Helmet Key Functions:

Mips equipped.

Magnetic center + two-side screw visor designed to release in the event of a crash.

Lightweight carbon composite shell.

Dual-density EPS liner provides protection by spreading the forces of impact.

Antimicrobial internal padding to keep you comfortable and fresh.

Large vents with mesh screens for superior airflow, while blocking debris.

Emergency release cheek pads.

Carbon fiber D rings.

Fox Racing Defend Wind Off Road Gloves

If you grab him this awesome new helmet, consider a new pair of gloves to go with it. These Fox Racing Defend Wind Off Road Gloves are designed with a special windproof back-of-hand material for uncompromising performance through the most adverse conditions. They provide a secure, confident fit thanks to a compression cuff hook and loop closure. The laminated lycra finger gussets (the fabric between your fingers) are designed for mobility and warmth, while the silicone print at the fingertips provides a reliable grip for maximum off-road ripping.

Keep pops paws protected, warm, and dry for under $40.

Fox Racing Defend Wind Off Road Gloves Key Features:

Compression-molded neoprene cuff with hook and loop closure for a secure fit.

Single-layer conductive AX Suede palm is touch-screen compatible.

Windproof back of hand material built to keep hands warm while on the move.

Ultimate Fathers Day Wearable Gifts

The Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide continues with this brief highlight on wearable essentials. We have already covered garage gear and you can look forward to tech gear, camping gear, and survival necessities. We know there are a lot of items out there to choose from. There is no possible way to cover it all, but we did our best to select high-quality items that will last a lifetime. Stay tuned for more.