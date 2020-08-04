Nitrous Express Introduces Stand Up Billet Bottle Brackets

Finding the perfect place to mount a nitrous bottle can be a little challenging at times. After all, every car has a different interior layout, which results in more or less room.

When it’s time to mount the bottle securely to the vehicle, options are certainly welcomed. Nitrous Express (NX) has just released a bracket that offers a different mounting design when compared to the traditional horizontal methods.

The new Stand Up Billet Bottle Bracket from NX is designed to secure a 10-pound bottle in the vertical orientation. While the cylinder will take up the same amount of space, in some cases, it’s easier to stand the bottle up in the driver’s compartment. When mounted on the passenger’s side of a vehicle, the NX Stand Up Bottle Bracket is easier to access by a driver or crew member.

The flat mount billet bracket (PN 11108S-10), can be mounted to a flat surface or fabricated tabs on a roll cage. You can also purchase the roll bar mount (PN 11108SB-10), which allows you to secure the bottle directly to the roll bar. This innovative design allows you to mount the bottle virtually anywhere since you can rotate it 90 degrees on straight or angled tubes. The roll bar mounted bottle brackets include 1-5/8-inch bar mounts; however, other sizes are available depending on your needs.

While these brackets provide additional mounting options, they’re also great looking and are easy to use. The base of the bottle mount is lined with nylon, so your nitrous bottle will never be scratched and slides in and out of place with ease. The top of the bracket also houses a rubber O-ring gasket that holds the bottle in place and prevents it from damage. A large knurled knob offers an excellent grip and allows you to secure or remove the cylinder without tools quickly. They are also lightweight, weighing just a little over 3-pounds.

For more information on this product and others, be sure and visit nitrousexpress.com.