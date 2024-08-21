It’s never too early to start planning for next season. Heading into the home stretch of the current campaign, the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals series is proud to present its 2025 event schedule, which includes six stops at iconic tracks across the country.

“As one of the longest-running motorsports event series in the world, NMRA’s proud to roll out the schedule for its 27th season,” said Steve Wolcott, Co-Founder of NMRA. “With a foundation of heads-up, index, and street-car racing, NMRA continues to innovate with its action-packed Thrill Festivals that keep the action wide open throughout each event weekend.”

Once again NMRA launches its season at Gainesville Raceway with the legendary Spring Break Shootout in February. Picking back up in April, NMRA joins forces with its sister series at Rockingham Dragway for the All-Star Nationals. NMRA and NMCA team up again in May at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Race For The Rings. NMRA returns in June to Summit Motorsports Park for the Ford Homecoming. As the summer heats up, NMRA and NMCA combine at US 131 Motorsports Park in July at the hugely popular Power Festival. The season wraps up with the Blue Oval event of the year, the NMRA World Finals + Holley Ford Fest, at Beech Bend Raceway in September.

With a mix of championship drag racing, index classes, street-car action, a huge car show, a massive manufacturer’s midway, and thrilling special features, the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals offers must-see events for Ford fans nationwide. For more information about the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals series schedule and more, visit NMRADigital.com

2025 Holley NMRA Ford Nationals Schedule

February 13-16, 2025

NMRA SPRING BREAK SHOOTOUT

Gainesville Raceway • Gainesville, FL

April 10-13, 2025

NMRA/NMCA ALL-STAR NATIONALS

Rockingham Dragway • Rockingham, NC

May 1-4, 2025

NMRA/NMCA RACE FOR THE RINGS

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway • Madison, IL

June 5-8, 2025

NMRA FORD HOMECOMING

Summit Motorsports Park • Norwalk, OH

July 17-20, 2025

NMRA/NMCA POWER FESTIVAL

US131 Motorsports Park • Martin, MI

September 25-28, 2025

NMRA WORLD FINALS + HOLLEY FORD FEST

Beech Bend Raceway Park • Bowling Green, KY