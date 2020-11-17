NSRA’s Rescheduled Southeast Nats December 4-6, 2020

Good things come to those who wait, and the folks at the National Street Rod Association have announced the 33rd running of the National Street Rod Association’s Southeast Nationals will be held at the Tampa Fairgrounds on December 4, 5, and 6, 2020. Attendees of this event in years past will recognize the unmistakable features of the fairgrounds and those attending for the first time will revel in the wonderful weather usually afforded the Central Florida area this time of year.

The NSRA opens each of their events up to any and all pre-1990, specialty vehicles. You can expect to see street rods, cool customs, pickups, restored muscle cars, pro-touring cars, and just about any type of vehicle you would want to see. The scope and quality of cars spotted at an NSRA event are second to none and the creativity of builders is highlighted throughout the grounds.

Although delayed, the event is timed perfectly this year, giving snowbirds enough time to make their migration south, many staying below the frost line until spring of next year. Attending the Southeast Nats, one can typically see license plates from numerous northern states, owned by those who choose to don sunscreen instead of snow-shovels for a while. This makes the Southeast Nats a perfect place to reunite with like-minded friends and family, and check out a vast and always interesting collection of rides and talent.

There will be a variety of activities such as kids and adult games, Women’s World/Arts & Crafts Show, Friday evening entertainment at the Host Hotel – Featuring Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs, Model Car Display, a vintage automobile swap meet, Nick Donovan’s Rockin’ Road Show, and an all-denominational church service on Sunday.

Don’t forget about the NSRA’s Super Prize Program, where over $54,000.00 worth of merchandise will be given away, and there will also be three drawings for $2,000.00 each. To be eligible to win any of the prizes, you just need to be a registered participant of the 2020 Southeast Street Rod Nationals! Do that and you could find yourself headed home with much more than some incredible memories!

Like many NSRA events, attendees will have the opportunity to show off their rides and to check out other rides on the fairgrounds. They will also have plenty of wares to ogle both at the swap meet, and in the vendor’s area, typically inside the huge air-conditioned building on site. Although, the air-conditioning may not be as much a requirement as in years past.

There are also opportunities to have the knowledgeable folks who comprise the NSRA’s Tech Inspection team to do a safety inspection on your ride, ensuring that it’ll provide miles of smiles down the road. There is also much to see and do in the Tampa/Orlando, Florida area and many folks use the opportunity to combine the trip with family vacations to the local attractions. Either way, no one will argue wanting to come down and soak up some rays and work on your tan lines a little bit while the rest of the nation is slipping, sliding, and looking for something cheap to slide into.

If you are able, make plans to attend this year’s NSRA Southeast Nats. It’s the perfect time of year for such an event, and you’ll have some killer tan lines you can show the folks back home. Since Christmas is just around the corner, you might even find yourself headed home in a bright, new sleigh!