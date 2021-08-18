Open-Air Fun: Ford Provides With Bronco Riptide

Folks are ready to get out and enjoy some fun in the sun and Ford recently drove that fact home with the Bronco Riptide project vehicle. The Bronco brand has been enjoying a broad acceptance among those seeking a go-anywhere vehicle and the Riptide Bronco speaks to many folks who want to go to such places as the beach.

Sure, the Velocity Blue hue may sound more suited for hot-lapping around some track somewhere, but it also looks right at home on the sun-drenched haunches of a sand-faring variant as well. More than just a cool color, Riptide pulls many features from the Ford Accessories file to make it a viable option for anything a fun-filled weekend could offer.

One of the best things about getting out under the blue skies is actually being under the blue sky. That is easily done by leaving Riptide’s rooftop at home. Instead, a Bestop® mesh Bimini top tames the sun but allows a healthy dose of Vitamin-D without all the sunscreen. A set of durable, marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats stitched up in Black Onyx and Dark Space Gray cradle occupants while rubberized washout flooring keeps cleanup to a minimum once the Riptide is safely back at port.

Riptide’s Go-Get-Em attitude is easily understood as your eyes settle in on the 35-inch mud-terrain tires mounted to the 17-inch factory wheels featuring optional Ford Performance bead-lock rings. Those Dana™ AdvanTEK® electronic-locking front and rear axles, a high-clearance suspension system with Bilstein® position-sensitive long-travel shock absorbers, plus exclusive Bronco Terrain Management System™ with seven G.O.A.T. Modes™ make sure that Riptide conquers any terrain found under those whopping tires’ tread. In addition, a unique prototype front steel bumper gives the Bronco Riptide project vehicle added “Built Wild” durability and capability.

Once you get there, you’ll have plenty of options to keep you occupied thanks to numerous optional racks and mounts to help you carry all your toys. The Bronco design team came up with two prototype crossbars that are bolted to the sport bars, illustrating how overhead racks can easily be mounted without interfering with the soft tops. For Riptide, they hold two surfboards so you and a friend can both hang ten. If more wheeled action is what you crave, then the Yakima bike rack may be more your style. There are also an LED light bar and mirror-mounted off-road lights available to keep the fun going, even after the sun has set.

While Riptide’s theme is definitely set on the sandy side of the country, Ford’s Bronco is designed as such a modular member of its off-roading brand that many options could be found useful on the high plains, barren deserts, or mountainous terrain of about any area found on the globe. While the Riptide is strictly a concept vehicle, used to highlight how a customer might option-out their Bronco, you can head over to the Ford Bronco configurator and build YOUR Bronco using many of the Ford accessories built specifically to fit your buckin’ Bronc and more importantly, your lifestyle!