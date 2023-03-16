Palm Beach Dyno Shatters Shelby GT500 Horsepower Record

jameselkins
By James Elkins March 16, 2023

When it comes to making great power out of the box, the 5.2-liter Predator engine found in the 2020 and newer GT500 ranks among the highest in factory form. The engine pumps out a healthy 760-crank horsepower from its supercharged powerplant and is paired with the TREMEC TR-9070 DCT that produces lightning-fast shifts. The combination is the perfect recipe for great time slips and tons of fun. While the halo ‘stang is well noted for its stock horsepower levels, some have decided to take it a step further than simple bolt ons.

A step further would be an understatement though, as Palm Beach Dyno has recently taken its Shelby GT500 to another level. Thanks to a Hellion Power Systems Twin-Turbo setup that utilizes 64/66 turbos to force air into the TKM built engine, the car was able to spin the rollers to the tune of 1,617-horsepower! While the engine was built to handle the extreme load, the TREMEC transmission received a set of Dodson Motorsport clutches to match.

 

Owning a 1,600-horsepower Shelby GT500 is not just reserved for the shop though. Palm Beach Dyno is now accepting orders on the twin-turbo package. The serialized CX1600TT offers owners of a 2020 and newer Shelby GT500 the ability to convert their factory performer into a beast. The kit includes a TKM built engine with Headgames Motorworks Stage 3 CNC heads, Hellion twin-turbo setup with billet intake, AMS 2000, and much much. Price for the CX1600TT will set owners back $79,000, but includes all products, installation, and tuning.

Article Sources

Palm Beach Dyno
http://www.pbdyno.com

More Sources

Hellion Power Systems
https://www.hellionpowersystems.com
(505) 873-4670
Headgames Motorworks
http://www.headgamesmotorworks.com
(609) 882-3211
TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading