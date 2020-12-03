QA1 Debuts Limited Lifetime Shock Warranty

By Randy Bolig December 03, 2020

QA1

If you have ever needed another reason to put a set of new shocks on your car, here it is — QA1 is excited to announce the launch of its new limited lifetime warranty program. That’s right, not only are QA1 shocks a great upgrade for any car, now, you’ll likely never have to buy another set! This new, limited lifetime warranty is offered on many of the most popular shock lines and can be applied to shocks purchased made on or after 9/1/2020.

A leader in high-quality shocks and performance products for nearly 30 years, QA1 has always had a commitment to quality. This new limited lifetime warranty is a way to further assure customers of the quality of these products.

“We’ve been excited with our #goDRIVEit initiative and thought this was the perfect way to double down and further QA1’s commitment to the #goDRIVEit lifestyle. We want you to drive more and enjoy your vehicle, and we want you comfortable while doing so,” says Melissa Scoles, QA1’s President/CEO. “This limited lifetime warranty is further proof that QA1 produces high-quality, long-lasting shocks, and we’re willing to stand by them no matter how many miles you put on them.”

Shock absorber models that are eligible for this warranty are the vast majority of QA1’s performance shocks. These include Proma Star, Stocker Star, Ultra Ride, and Aluma Matic shocks.

For more information and full details on how to register for the warranty, please visit www.QA1.net/Warranty. For additional information and a free catalog showcasing other QA1 products, call (800) 721-7761 or visit QA1’s website at www.QA1.net.

More Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

