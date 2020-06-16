As more and more modern vehicles’ undercarriages are growing darker and more muted, many of QA1’s customers have asked about the possibility of a spring which complements this color scheme. Chrome or silver springs stick out too much for some, so QA1, always concerned with the appearances of its customers’ cars, have released an alternative. Now, the popular 2.5-inch I.D. High Travel Springs are available powdercoated black—the first black springs for QA1.

In addition to providing a sleeker appearance, these springs are made as light as possible without compromising performance. Made from high-tensile, chrome silicon alloy wire, these springs reduce unsprung mass to improve compliance over bumps. Few things inspire a driver to push harder than a supportive and predictable car underneath them.

Since QA1’s springs are designed by analyzing the total stress on the material over time, they can ensure consistency in performance. Through a computer program that optimizes the spring geometry, they’re able to determine the smallest coil diameter and coil count possible to minimize weight and decrease coil-bind without sacrificing any other performance trait. Therefore, when you install a 2.5-inch I.D. High Travel Spring, you can rest knowing the spring will settle immediately and maintain its advertised ride height over time.

Made in the USA, these 2.5-inch I.D. High Travel Springs are ground at both ends for straight, consistent, and accurate operations. This reduces the bow under load issues common with other springs. In addition, all QA1 springs are lifetime guaranteed to remain within 2-percent of the original free height and rate under normal operating conditions.

Please visit QA1’s site to browse the spring rates and lengths available with this new product.