QA1 Releases 2.5-Inch I.D. High Travel Springs In Black

By Tommy Parry June 16, 2020

As more and more modern vehicles’ undercarriages are growing darker and more muted, many of QA1’s customers have asked about the possibility of a spring which complements this color scheme. Chrome or silver springs stick out too much for some, so QA1, always concerned with the appearances of its customers’ cars, have released an alternative. Now, the popular 2.5-inch I.D. High Travel Springs are available powdercoated black—the first black springs for QA1.

In addition to providing a sleeker appearance, these springs are made as light as possible without compromising performance. Made from high-tensile, chrome silicon alloy wire, these springs reduce unsprung mass to improve compliance over bumps. Few things inspire a driver to push harder than a supportive and predictable car underneath them.

Since QA1’s springs are designed by analyzing the total stress on the material over time, they can ensure consistency in performance. Through a computer program that optimizes the spring geometry, they’re able to determine the smallest coil diameter and coil count possible to minimize weight and decrease coil-bind without sacrificing any other performance trait. Therefore, when you install a 2.5-inch I.D. High Travel Spring, you can rest knowing the spring will settle immediately and maintain its advertised ride height over time.

Made in the USA, these 2.5-inch I.D. High Travel Springs are ground at both ends for straight, consistent, and accurate operations. This reduces the bow under load issues common with other springs. In addition, all QA1 springs are lifetime guaranteed to remain within 2-percent of the original free height and rate under normal operating conditions.

Please visit QA1’s site to browse the spring rates and lengths available with this new product.

Article Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

About the author

Tommy Parry

Tommy Parry has been racing and writing about racing cars for the past seven years. As an automotive enthusiast from a young age, he worked jobs revolving around cars throughout high school, and tried his hand on the race track on his 20th birthday. After winning his first outdoor kart race, Tommy began working as an apprentice mechanic to amateur racers in the Bay Area to sharpen his mechanical understanding. He has worked as a track day instructor and automotive writer since 2012, and continues to race karts, formula cars, sedans, and rally cars in the San Francisco region.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

QA1 Enters New Era With New Website And State-Of-The-Art Facility

How Hyperco Manufactures the Hypercoil High-Performance Coil Spring

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading