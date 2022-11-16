Race Industry Week: Meet The Biggest And Fastest Names In Racing

If you live and breathe all things speed, you’ll want to mark your calendars for the Third Annual Race Industry Week, being held from November 28 through December 2, 2022. This year’s Race Industry Week is building to be one of the greatest alliances of the biggest names and fastest people within the entire realm of motorsport.

Founded as an innovative new way to connect manufacturers and buyers in the global performance and racing marketplace, EPARTRADE (Electronic Performance And Racing Trade), is a revolutionary new web-based, trade-only product-sourcing platform that works 24/7 to connect performance parts suppliers with racing business professionals around the world. It created Race Industry Week as a way to connect professionals within the trade directly to those at the forefront of the industry.

Race Industry Week’s leading sponsors, EPARTRADE, Racer, and Speed Sport, are providing five days and 55 hours of live business and technical webinars from race industry leaders, race-sanctioning organizations, and key industry suppliers from around the globe. Over 100 speakers are confirmed, including Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR; Justin Marks, Founder and Team Owner of Trackhouse Racing; Tom Kristensen, the most successful race driver in sports car history and the only person to win the legendary “24 Heures du Mans” nine times; Jay Frye, President of IndyCar; John Doonan, President of IMSA; Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, MotoGP; Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa, CEO, Bahrain International Circuit; Beth Paretta, Founder, Owner, and Team Principal of Paretta Autosport; Marcus Smith, President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports; and many more.

There is no charge to attend the online webinars, which will run from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm PST, November 28 through December 2, 2022. Simply click HERE to register! To view the full schedule, please go to EPARTRADE’s website. This year’s list of speakers is spectacular, and a full schedule will be released shortly.