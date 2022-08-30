Range And Towing Be Damned! The F-150 Lightning Makes Great Power

Ford Motor Company has made a steady push towards marketing the new F-150 Lightning for its range and towing capacity. While the 320 mile range and 10,000 pound load rating are constantly getting mentioned, a few people are desiring to see a horsepower and torque figure shown on the dyno. Thankfully, that day has arrived. Texas Truck Channel got their hands on a Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum and was able to secure time on Dynocom’s four-wheel DC6000 Dyno to see what kind of power the F-150 Lightning truck can put down.

In most cases strapping a vehicle to the dyno is quite simple. You just need to roll the vehicle onto the rollers and then strap it down. Even in the all-wheel-drive world, the only additional setup is to have all four wheels positioned properly on the rollers. However, when it comes to modern trucks that use four-wheel drive, most dyno operators will usually put it into two-wheel-drive mode before letting the engine ramp up.

The problem with the Ford F-150 Lightning is that the front wheels are controlled with one motor and the rear wheels another. Unlike the locking hubs of yesteryear, there is currently no way to cancel the front motor. To complicate matters is the F-150 Lightning’s wheelbase. While most all-wheel-drive hot hatches and sedans hoover around the 100-105-inch mark, the F-150 Lightning boasts 145-inches of wheelbase. Dynocom’s four-wheel-drive dyno covered all these bases with their adjustable length all-wheel drive DC6000 dyno.

After a few pulls the truck made 564.9 horsepower and 783.5 lb-ft of torque. Although these engines don’t produce the throaty V8 sound we all love, it outdid its older siblings by well over 200 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Now, if we could get it in the same weight class as the regular gasoline F-150.