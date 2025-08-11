Record-Setting First-Gen Ford GT Preps For Insane, 330-MPH Run

While the Mustang GTD supercar is grabbing all the headlines these days, there is a first-generation supercar that is ready to shatter its previous top-speed record. Having previously blasted to a 310.8-mph top-speed run in his 2006 Ford GT, Johnny Bohmer now has the goal of exceeding 330 miles per hour next year.

This isn’t just about bragging rights now. It’s about rewriting what’s possible for a USA street-legal car. — Johnny Bohmer

“This is about proving real-world results, beyond computer models and advertised theoretical top speeds,” Bohmer said. “We are showing what a small, dedicated team and a 2006 Ford GT are capable of. Just like the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1966, Ford overtook the automotive industry racing titans, and we are going to do it again.”

Powered by a twin-turbo Modular V-8, this first-gen Ford GT pumps out four-digit horsepower that is routed to the 20-inch rear tires via a custom-ratio, six-speed billet aluminum transmission. Bolstered with chassis upgrades and wearing nitrogen-filled shocks, it reins in the speed at the top-end courtesy of 15-inch, six-piston brakes.

He still drives this registered Ford GT on the streets of West Palm Beach, Florida, where its air conditioning is a near necessity and its full audio system keeps the drive fun. Bohmer continues to evolve its combination over the years; it has staved off well-heeled challengers to the title of fastest street-legal car on the planet.

“This isn’t just about bragging rights now,” Bohmer said. “It’s about rewriting what’s possible for a USA street-legal car. We’re proving that innovation, dedication, and precise testing can outpace the biggest names in the industry. The 310.8 MPH / 500.1 KPH run was just a test run and only the beginning; 330 MPH / 531 KPH is in reach, and we are making final preparations.”

Bohmer will make his 330-mph attempt next year with “full telemetry, video documentation, and safety protocols in place.” The run will be verified by a third party, so if the BADD GT does make history again, there won’t be any doubt about its credentials.