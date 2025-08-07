Revology Teases Its Forthcoming 710HP Boss 429 Replica

Restomods are the beautiful merger of classic styling with modern mechanical personality. These vehicles have only grown in popularity and expanded from enthusiast builds to complete constructions. Revology took that to another level with its OEM-inspired engineering, development, and assembly. The company’s latest creation, revealed earlier this year, is a replica of one of the most muscular Mustangs ever created — the 1969-1970 Boss 429.

The brainchild of Tom Scarpello, who most Ford fans first heard about during his stint as Sales and Marketing Manager for the now-defunct Special Vehicle Team, Revology began building replicas of the earliest Mustangs and continues to evolve its process and product line over the past decade.

“The Revology Boss really represents a level of engineering and craftsmanship beyond anything that’s ever been done in the restomod segment. It’s really the way that we designed it, engineered it, and are building it. It’s so far from just a collection of parts bolted to an existing car. It’s, really, its own vehicle. It’s why I say it’s I mean, technically it’s a restomod, but in reality, it’s not,” Scarpello said. “It has the spirit, has the identity, has the character of a Boss, but it has all of the functional benefits of a modern vehicle. So, it’s really the best possible combination of both things. We knew we were going to have to do a lot more development work on this program than on anything we had done previously.”

That development included using 3D scanning, computer-aided design, 3D printing, and more to help create many unique parts for this project.

Boss Build

“We’ve really been fortunate to have a lot of extremely talented craftspeople, technicians, but we’ve added much more engineering capability than we had in the past, particularly over the last two years,” Scarpello explained. “This allows us to do a lot more and to develop more things from scratch to do the engineering work, the validation work, and to do things beyond just building cars. And, you know, really the Boss gave us an opportunity to flex some of that capability and the outcome is really nothing short of spectacular.”

Fewer than 1,400 of the original, 375-horsepower Boss 429 models were born across the 1969 and 1970 model years. As such, they are highly sought after and valuable, meaning few are still driven on the street.

“Clearly, these cars appeal to the emotional side of the customer. The rational side tells you, ‘Oh yeah, this is a car that performs like a modern car, and it’s easy and fun to drive, and it’s reliable, and I can get in it and go someplace and not worry about it,’” Scarpello added. “And that’s great, but the emotional part about it is what is what really attracts you in the first place. And there is nothing else like it on the market. It is very unique and I just can’t wait till they’re on the street.”

The Revology Mustang Boss 429 is set for a fourth-quarter launch this year with a starting price of $395,000. The company is sharing the development story of this muscular Mustang across a multi-installment video series, which launched with the first episode above. You can follow along with its journey on the company’s YouTube channel.