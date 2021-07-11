Ridetech’s New Fantastic Fullsize Ford Galaxie Suspension System

Stance is everything and certainly the foundation of street rods. There is no “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to ride-height and resting stance. Even with the variety of different tastes, almost everyone can agree that the full-size Ford and Mercury cars look great with an ultra-low stance. Ridetech, one of the leading air suspension companies in the aftermarket industry, has just released their front and rear air suspension system for 1965 through 1972 Ford Galaxie or Mercury full-size cars.

Ever since its debut in the late-’50s, the full-size Galaxie has been a favorite of Ford fans around the globe. After a great deal of research and testing, Ridetech excitedly announced they now have a full bolt-in suspension system available for the 1965-1972 Galaxies. This kit is designed to make your car ride smoother and handle better than ever. See the system on their webpage by clicking here.

There’s a lot to love about Ridetech’s new Ford Galaxie suspension. Let’s start with the easy installation: It’s bolt-on! There’s no cutting, welding, fabricating, or special equipment needed. In fact, you could install it in your driveway if you wanted. If you are looking to slam your Fullsize Ford or Mercury with quality, bolt-on components this system might be the perfect solution for you. It includes Ridetech’s reliable front HQ Series Shockwaves, rear CoolRide, and rear HQ Series Shocks. There are no surprises here as these are all well-documented quality parts that have a proven track record.

Features:

The Shockwave is the perfect design for replacing the front coil spring and shock. Inside the Firestone air spring is a rebound adjustable Fox mono-tube shock. Combing these two components into one solution prevents the need to relocate the shock!

The Rear CoolRide system includes application-specific brackets to adapt the air spring to the factory coil spring mounts.

Adjustable bump stops are included for the rear to fine-tune the stance.

No cutting, no welding, no fabrication, easy installation.

HQ Series front and rear shocks are manufactured by Fox and are rebound adjustable allowing them to be tuned to the ride quality and handling you want. They are a Mono-tube design with an aluminum body and carry a 1,000,001 Mile Warranty

Durable Firestone air springs provide height adjustability and a premium ride quality.

Compressor systems feature the 4-way RidePro valves, dual Thomas compressors, 5-gallon aluminum tank, wiring harness with weather-tight connectors, and all necessary airlines and fittings. Choose either the old-school analog control panel or the modern RidePro E5 digital control system. The RidePro E5 control system is also available in a preassembled AirPod configuration for easy installation.

Vehicle Fitment

1965-1967 Ford Galaxie

1965-1972 Ford Country Sedan, Country Squire, Custom, Custom 500, Galaxie 500, LTD, and Ranch Wagon.

1965-1967 Mercury Breezeway.

1965-1968 Mercury Commuter, Montclair, and Park Lane.

1965-1970 Mercury Marauder.

1965-1972 Mercury Colony Park, Marquis, and Monterey.

For more information on this and other Ridetech suspension systems, visit them online at www.ridetech.com.