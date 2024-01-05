S650 Powers Mustang To Sports Car Sales Crown In 2023

S650 Powers Mustang To Sports Car Sales Crown In 2023

steveturner
By Steve Turner January 05, 2024

Ford closed out last year by securing top sales in various categories. The company claimed the title of the number-one truck seller and the number-one commercial vehicle, while also earning recognition as the second-ranked electric vehicle brand. Furthermore, amidst the departure of many competitors from the market, the Ford Mustang galloped ahead of the competition, emerging as the top-selling American sports car in 2023.

In a year of challenges, from a labor strike to supply issues, our amazing lineup of gas, electric, and hybrid vehicles, along with our fantastic dealers, delivered solid growth and momentum. We have the products that customers want. I am especially proud that Ford remained the number-two EV brand in America, and our next-gen, digitally advanced EVs are on the way,” says Jim Farley, Ford president, and CEO. “Now, we are spring-loaded for 2024 with new versions of our most popular trucks and SUVs, a full year of new Super Duty and Mustang, and a big year for Lincoln.

Mustang

Ford sold 48,605 Mustangs in America last year, which was more than any other sports car last year. The launch of the S650 Mustang helped boost those sales in the fourth quarter by 21 percent year over year. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Among those gas-powered offerings, the Ford Mustang outmuscled competitors such as the Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Challenger, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Toyota Supra, and others, with 48,605 units sold. While its domestic competition rode into the sunset, the introduction of the seventh-generation model spurred sales with a 21 percent improvement versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

With the celebration of Mustang’s 60th anniversary this year, Ford hopes to maintain the sales momentum with a full year of sales and an all-out push in various racing venues to keep the Mustang excitement charging ahead. The Mustang GT4 is set to debut in Daytona this month, while the company is teasing a blistering sub-7-minute lap on the legendary Nürburgring in the Mustang GTD production speedster.

Mustang

Ford clocked in as the second-best EV seller, and the Mustang Mach-E added to that tally with sales of 40,771 units in 2023, which was a 3-percent increase for the year pushing the electric pony its best sales year since it debuted in 2021.

