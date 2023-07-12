Save Big Though July On SCT Performance Programmers

Time is running out to save this summer on SCT Performance products. SCT Performance launched a summer rebate program June 21, 2023 and if you want to take advantage of all that it offers, you’ll need to jump on it by July 31, 2023.

The SCT Performance Summer Rebate Program is a limited-time promotion offered by SCT Performance that you can utilize through www.SCTFlash.com or through your preferred SCT dealer.

This rebate is good for several eligible SCT performance tuners and programmers, including the BDX Performance Programmer (40490), X4 Performance Programmer (7015, 7416, 7215), and the Livewire TS+ Performance Programmer (5015P, 5416p).

SCT’s X4 Programmer gets you started with a backlit display to view real-time data and can store up to 10 different tunes, including the pre-loaded files from SCT.

The BDX Programmer from SCT provides live monitoring, datalogging and diagnostics, as well as allows you to upload up to 20 custom tune files from the company’s database or its tuners. It’s also WiFi-capable, so you can do everything straight from the cloud.

If you want a badass display to monitor your vehicle’s live data, then SCT’s Livewire TS+ has you covered. It offers a 4-inch touchscreen with a built-in ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the screen’s brightness as needed. Like the X4, it comes pre-loaded with proven, dyno-tested tunes, and can hold up to 10 custom tunes. With Livewire TS+, you can also playback your datalog files using SCT’s LiveLink software.

If you order any of these products through SCTFlash.com, the rebate is applied at checkout. If you contact your preferred dealer to purchase a product, you’ll need to complete the rebate form from SCT and include your proof of purchase to obtain the rebate.

SCT’s Summer Rebate Program is a simple and easy way to save money on your next performance programmer. You only have until July 31, 2023 to take advantage of those savings.