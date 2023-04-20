Small Coffee Cruises Offer Big Time Variety

By davedoucette April 20, 2023

Cars and coffee cruises are exploding as popular weekend morning events. The larger events that attract hundreds of cars tend to draw the most attention, but smaller more intimate events can showcase outstanding rides, just in smaller numbers.

For example, while one monthly Sunday morning event in Clearwater, FL, draws hundreds of vehicles from vintage imports to modern muscle and exotics, including a Bugatti Veyron on occasion, in nearby Dunedin a monthly Saturday morning cruise hosts barely a tenth of the cars.

But the variety is impressive. Sponsored by VFW Post 2550 on the first Saturday of the month, the laid-back event hosts just 40-50 cars, but a visit to the February event highlights the diverse examples emerging from local residents’ garages. Consider these examples.

1969 Camaro. This black beauty is LS-powered and features obvious and subtle modifications. From recessed front and rear glass to the heavily tweaked engine compartment this pony car shines.

1968 Firebird. A 400/four-speed red convertible always catches your eye and this one is meticulously restored. And it sounds as good as it looks.

1965 Chevelle. Nicely restored with white paint and a red interior, the small-block-powered Malibu stands out.

Ford Panel Hot Rod. Sporting a two-tone paint scheme this street rod is right at home.

Mini Cooper. This red-and-white sportster might fit in the back of a modern pickup, but the right-hand-drive midget holds its own on the road.

Toyota Land Cruiser. Were wood doors an option for these popular imports back in the day? We don’t know and probably don’t care. It just looks like a fun ride.

MGTF roadster. Raise your hand if you’ve seen one of these vintage road racers at a coffee cruise. This example is owned by the son of the original owner. It’s a true vintage racer, competing on the track as often as it’s on the street.

One more thing about these smaller coffee cruises. The free coffee and donuts last throughout the morning, and in this case, the VFW kitchen is open, offering a complete breakfast for a paltry $7. What more could you want?

