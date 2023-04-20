Small Coffee Cruises Offer Big Time Variety

Cars and coffee cruises are exploding as popular weekend morning events. The larger events that attract hundreds of cars tend to draw the most attention, but smaller more intimate events can showcase outstanding rides, just in smaller numbers.

For example, while one monthly Sunday morning event in Clearwater, FL, draws hundreds of vehicles from vintage imports to modern muscle and exotics, including a Bugatti Veyron on occasion, in nearby Dunedin a monthly Saturday morning cruise hosts barely a tenth of the cars.

But the variety is impressive. Sponsored by VFW Post 2550 on the first Saturday of the month, the laid-back event hosts just 40-50 cars, but a visit to the February event highlights the diverse examples emerging from local residents’ garages. Consider these examples.

One more thing about these smaller coffee cruises. The free coffee and donuts last throughout the morning, and in this case, the VFW kitchen is open, offering a complete breakfast for a paltry $7. What more could you want?