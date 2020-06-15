Sneak Peek: Introducing Project Red Storm F-150 with MaxTrac!

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff June 15, 2020

Here at FordMuscle, we’re all about every and anything Blue Oval branded. We try to share the love across the board with each of Ford’s models, from Mustangs to Fiestas. You probably familiar with Project Boosted Coyote, an S550 Mustang, or maybe the “FiST” – a Fiesta ST in our stables. Now, we bring you a new project to follow in the form of a truck – Project Red Storm.

Project Red Storm is a 2018 F-150 4X4 that will soon gain a Whipple supercharger and a slew of other sweet modifications. It’s powered by a 5.0L Coyote engine with a 10-speed transmission. You’ll hear and learn more about this awesome truck in the coming months. Currently, there are parts on order from several top manufacturers in the truck game, including Eaton, Moser, Stifflers, and more, but we wanted to share one of the products currently being installed.

The humble beginnings of Project Red Storm. When we’re done with this thing, it’s going to be lower, faster, and all around BADDER.

Our friends at MaxTrac kicked off the transformation and hooked us up with a 3/5” Drop Kit for the F-15, which will allow us to lower the truck without giving up any of the ride quality that we enjoy so much. The kit features a patent-pending 2-inch drop forged aluminum spindle, which will allow us to fit larger, heavier wheels, with a pair of adjustable lowering struts set at a 1-inch drop. The struts feature OE construction and an adjustable snap ring to select the amount of drop from one to three inches in half-inch increments. In the back, MaxTrac includes a 5-inch axle flip-kit, which levels the truck’s stance, as well as a set of rear shocks.

We’re pretty excited to share more information on the MaxTrac products being installed on our F-150, and to do a deep dive into this project with you. Stay tuned to FordMuscle.com for a full installation.

Article Sources

MaxTrac Suspension
https://www.maxtracsuspension.com
(714) 630-0363

More Sources

Eaton Corp.
https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us.html
(877) 386-2773
Moser Engineering
https://www.moserengineering.com/
(260) 726-6689
Stifflers
https://www.buystifflers.com
(317) 837-2444
Whipple Superchargers
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
559-442-1261

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

