Speeding Mustang Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Albuquerque

The majority of modern muscle car owners are responsible people who enjoy pressing the gas pedal and hearing the V8 engine roar to life. Almost all of us are smart enough to partake in this throttle sensation in a sensible manner on vacant roads. In the unlikely case something wrong happens, it’ll end with us in a ditch kicking ourselves. However, there are those who aren’t as smart and decide to allow their ego to take hold, rather than any sensibility they may possess. This such incident unfolded yesterday in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a Mustang raced down a neighborhood street.

On February 23rd, 2022 Albuquerque Police Department were called to the scene of a vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival a White S550 Mustang with a smashed front end sat near a toppled over school bus. If things couldn’t get any worse, several students were injured during the crash resulting in emergency surgery. During the investigation it was discovered the white Mustang was racing another Mustang before t-boning the school bus with such force that pushed the bus onto its side. While the police continue their investigation it appears the Mustangs were traveling at 110 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The driver, Mario Perez age 49, was taken to the hospital and transferred to county jail facing Felony charges of Great Bodily Harm by vehicle, a third degree felony. This could have easily been avoided by simply relaxing that ego. This accident screams foolishness, as the Albuquerque Dragway is only 13 miles from the scene of the accident. While you can’t fix stupid, this stupidity could have a major impact on enthusiast everywhere. Next time you have that urge to prove that your car is the fastest, at least make sure it’s not in the direct path of a school bus.