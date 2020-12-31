Start The Year Out Right With Ron Francis Wiring

If one of your resolutions this year is to do some wiring in your ride, then Ron Francis has just opened up the perfect opportunity for you to make that resolution come true and put a little jingle back in your pocket.

While the rest of the world is tuning up to sing Auld Lang Syne, you could be making progress on your next project by clicking your computer’s mouse on the Ron Francis Wiring products you’ll need to get your ride ready by spring. Ron Francis will give you 10% off your order if you order between 3:00 PM Eastern time on Thursday 12/31, and 8:00 AM on Monday 01/04 Eastern time. So, from the time they shut the lights off on Thursday until they come back in on Monday morning, any orders slid under the door (electronically, of course) will receive 10% off!

To add even MORE value, any purchases over $100 will also receive free shipping to the lower 48 states only. For you folks in Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and all other Ron Francis Wiring’s International customers, you can get up to a $34.95 discount to help with shipping costs. If you’re thinking about upgrading or installing a new wiring system this season, don’t delay in making use of this money-saving opportunity from Ron Francis Wiring. It’ll be gone before you know it, so be sure to head over to RonFrancis.com to get the products you need at a great price!