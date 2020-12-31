Start The Year Out Right With Ron Francis Wiring

By Andy Bolig December 31, 2020

If one of your resolutions this year is to do some wiring in your ride, then Ron Francis has just opened up the perfect opportunity for you to make that resolution come true and put a little jingle back in your pocket.

While the rest of the world is tuning up to sing Auld Lang Syne, you could be making progress on your next project by clicking your computer’s mouse on the Ron Francis Wiring products you’ll need to get your ride ready by spring. Ron Francis will give you 10% off your order if you order between 3:00 PM Eastern time on Thursday 12/31, and 8:00 AM on Monday 01/04 Eastern time. So, from the time they shut the lights off on Thursday until they come back in on Monday morning, any orders slid under the door (electronically, of course) will receive 10% off!

To add even MORE value, any purchases over $100 will also receive free shipping to the lower 48 states only. For you folks in Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and all other Ron Francis Wiring’s International customers, you can get up to a $34.95 discount to help with shipping costs. If you’re thinking about upgrading or installing a new wiring system this season, don’t delay in making use of this money-saving opportunity from Ron Francis Wiring. It’ll be gone before you know it, so be sure to head over to RonFrancis.com to get the products you need at a great price!

Article Sources

Ron Francis Wiring
https://www.ronfrancis.com
(800) 292-1940

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

2020 Product Showcase: It’s A Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod World With QA1

SEMA 2020: Livernois’ New MyCalibrator Tunes for F-150 and Mustang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading