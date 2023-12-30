The Biggest Announcements From Ford Motor Company In 2023

It doesn’t take much to discern our preference for a particular motor vehicle company here at Ford Muscle. Needless to say, whenever Ford issues an embargo or we receive notice of a major event, excitement ensues. While certain items may remain distant dreams beyond our budgetary limits, others immediately resonate with us due to their potential use in one of our builds. Here, we present the most significant announcements from Ford Motor Company in 2023!

The Iron Coyote

Although the Iron Coyote engine block was announced a few years ago, it was only recently unveiled to the public for sale at the 2023 PRI show. It stands out as the first and only engine crafted from iron that is built upon the foundation of the Coyote engine. While we’ve witnessed some remarkably high-horsepower builds utilizing the aluminum blocks with sleeves, iron blocks are inherently known for their robust strength. We are eagerly anticipating the applications and power potential of these iron blocks and are keen to see the impressive results they can achieve!

F-150 FP700 Package

I am an avid truck enthusiast, and the addition of a supercharger to one only deepens my passion. Ford Performance scored a major win with the release of their FP700 kit, catapulting the Coyote engine to an impressive 700 horsepower, all while maintaining the factory warranty! This kit features the Whipple Gen-5 3.0-liter supercharger, and the tuning and calibrations were expertly managed through a collaboration between Ford Performance and Whipple Superchargers. Needless to say, taking a ride in this truck was a definite highlight for me!

2024 Mustang FP800 Package

Capitalizing on the triumph of the FP700 kit, Ford Performance extended their dominance with a new supercharger kit tailored for the 2024 Mustang GT. Collaborating once more with Whipple Superchargers, the kit took a transformative turn by adopting the latest and enhanced Whipple Gen-6 3.0-liter supercharger. This upgrade harnessed even more power, elevating the overall output to an impressive 800 horsepower from the Gen-4 Coyote engine. Additionally, the Whipple kit maintained the dual air filters, providing increased intake surface area and improved airflow.

Dark Horse R

When Ford unveiled the S650 lineup, they had a special surprise in store. Not only were they ushering in a new generation of Mustangs featuring the EcoBoost and GT, but they also introduced a 500-horsepower Dark Horse, with promises that this car would be deployed in a racing series. Although the prospect of more Ford cars hitting the track was exciting, enthusiasts had to exercise patience until 2023 when Ford officially announced its commitment to a Dark Horse R series.

This endeavor would provide the pony car with the opportunity to race across five tracks, concluding with a sweepstakes event that grants drivers seat time behind either a GT3 or GT4 car, contingent on their final standings. The entire initiative was executed in collaboration with the IMSA racing series. If you happen to have $145,000 in discretionary funds, the prospect of racing a Dark Horse R around tracks in America doesn’t seem like a poor investment.

GT4 Breaks Cover

Continuing Ford’s commitment to competitiveness across all racing tiers, they introduced the Mustang GT4. Positioned between the Mustang GT3 and the upcoming, at the time, Mustang Dark Horse R, the Mustang GT4 made its debut at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. Ford aimed for global representation in GT4 classes across IMSA, SRO, and FIA GT with the unveiling of the Mustang GT4.

Mustang GT3 Enters The Competition

Anticipating this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, the Ford Performance team unveiled its latest addition, the Mustang GT3. The car featured updated graphics for the FP global team and served as the cornerstone for maintaining a cohesive look throughout the entire Ford Performance vehicle lineup.

The Mustang GT3 will feature a 5.4-liter V8 based on the Coyote architecture but meticulously re-engineered to meet race standards by Ford Performance. The interior has been reoriented for racing, boasting a full digital dashboard, a carbon fiber steering wheel, a single Recaro racing seat, and extensive use of carbon fiber throughout the cockpit. If the Mustang GT3 piques your interest, you’ll be delighted to know that a comprehensive docuseries is set to release, chronicling the journey taken by Ford Performance to bring the car to its present state.

Mustang GTD

While the seventh-generation Mustang garnered considerable attention throughout the year, nothing matched the buzz generated when internet rumors hinted at a possible street-legal, 800-horsepower, $300,000 mid-engine vehicle in the works at Ford through Multimatic. While the rumors were partially accurate — the engine still remained in front of the driver — the rest was remarkably on point. Everyone’s jaws dropped when the official announcement confirmed that Ford and Multimatic were collaborating on the Mustang GTD that surpassed track rules, and it would not only be sold with a VIN tag, but also come with a title!

As Jim Farley was quoted as saying, “The Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar. This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body, and unleashes it for the street.”



What will 2024 Hold

It appears that 2022 and 2023 spilled the beans on many of Ford’s latest offerings, but the anticipation for the future is palpable. Will Ford unveil a supercharged version of the Megazilla? Might the Iron Coyote find its way into a drag racing class? Perhaps an Editor’s challenge around Circuit Of The Americas? Alright that last one is a stretch, but these questions will have to wait until next year, Nevertheless, the excitement remains, showcasing that the Blue Oval has not forsaken the realm of high-performance gas vehicles and has fulfilled their racing commitments for the S650 Mustang!