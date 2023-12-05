New Video Series Set To Chronicle S650 Mustang GT3 Development

steveturner
By Steve Turner December 05, 2023

With the debut of the 2024 Mustang, Ford Motor Company wowed loyalists by not only revealing an unexpected new performance model dubbed Dark Horse, but a commitment to racing the seventh-generation stallion across a wide range of competitive venues. One such endeavor is the creation of a new Mustang GT3.

“For a project like the Mustang GT3, we turned to two of our most trusted partners in the motorsports world to help bring this vehicle and program together,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, says. “I know we’ll all be as thrilled as Ford fans when Mustang begins racing at the highest levels of GT racing in 2024.”

Mustang GT3

On December 15, 2023, Ford Performance will launch a new video series documenting the development of the Mustang GT3 in advance of its racing debut next year. (Photo Credit: Ford Performance)

The new GT3 will race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the GT World Challenge series. It will also appear at legendary events, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Spa, the Nürburgring 24 Hours, and the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“We are global now with the Mustang,” Kevin Groot, Ford Performance Motorsports Sportscar engineer, says. “We wanted to bring in GT3. It’s clear that this is a good place for Mustang to race.”

For fans of these endeavors, Ford Performance is set to offer a look inside the development of the Mustang GT3 via a new documentary series set to launch on YouTube on December 15, 2023.

Mustang GT3

Powered by a naturally aspirated, 5.4-liter Coyote engine with dry-sump oiling controlled by a Bosch Motorsport MS6.4 ECU and backed by a six-speed Xtrac racing transaxle with ESA shift, the Mustang GT3 is a serious machine.

The Mustang GT3’s competition debut takes place at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, courtesy of a two-car factory team fielded by development partner Multimatic Motorsports with drivers Joey Hand, Dirk Müller, Harry Tincknell and Mike Rockenfeller sharing duties behind the wheel.

It should be fun seeing how this car gets dialed in before the green flag drops in Daytona.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading