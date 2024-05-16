The CPP Showroom Offers A First Class Parts Buying Experience

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner May 16, 2024

Classic Performance Products (CPP) has an impressive catalog of aftermarket parts for a variety of vehicles. It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to restore a project car, or improve the performance of your race car, CPP has something for everyone. If you want to check out a CPP product before you purchase it, you could head to the state-of-the-art showroom in Placentia, California that’s open to the public.

One of the best things about CPP’s showroom is the fact that you can see and touch parts before you purchase them. Most of the time, we don’t get a chance to physically check out an aftermarket part before we buy it, but the showroom gives you that opportunity. If you’ve ever gotten to experience a CPP display at an event, you’ll understand just how beneficial a showroom can be.

Trying to gain knowledge about if a part will work for an application can be a challenge. While the internet is full of information, some of it can be very wrong when it comes to how parts fit. This is where the CPP showroom really shines, you can get facetime with experts who know the parts, and they can provide tips that you know are correct. These are the same CPP reps that you can talk to on the phone or via the company’s website, the advice will always be top-notch.

If you’re local to the CPP showroom, it can really save you some money when it comes to shipping. You can order a part online or on the phone, and then pick it up at their will call area. This will also give you a chance to check out the showroom and maybe find some parts you need.

The CPP showroom is located at 378 E. Orangethorpe Avenue Placentia, California 92870. If you’re in the area it’s worth the trip to just stop in and see all the cool parts they have on display. You can learn more about what CPP offers right here on the company’s website.

brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

