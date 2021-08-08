The Must-Attend Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion Is A Go For 2021

If you missed the Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion in 2019, this all-encompassing event will celebrate its eighth year running on September 17 and 18, 2021. This really is a must-see event. Show car registration will open on March 15, 2021. This year, there are two (2) options for classic car owners to participate when registering their vehicles for the 8th annual Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion, a two-day Cruisin’ Classic Car Show that spans over 22 city blocks of historic downtown Ontario, to take place on September 17-18, 2021. Vehicle registration is available online only by clicking here.

This year, the Petersen Automotive Museum will even be part of the festivities.“We are proud to announce a partnership with Petersen Automotive Museum and thrilled they can be part of our Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion,” said Michael Krouse, president and CEO of Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our goal has always been to provide a safe, family friendly, classic car show where visitors look forward to an annual trip to historic downtown Ontario, California. A relationship with Petersen Automotive Museum with their educational platform is a perfect fit for our event.”

This annual event, held on the third weekend in September, was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. “Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion is our signature event to bring visitors to our area. We know our local community and visitors who could not attend in 2020 is anxious to be a part of this years’ event. We will have some new policies to ensure we are creating a safe environment for everyone.” Said Michael Krouse, President and CEO of Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau.

2021 Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion Classic Car Registration Options VIP/Hospitality Experience Package includes: One vehicle registration

One souvenir license plate

Eligibility for Classic Car Contest

One official poster

One souvenir window decal

Two participant T-shirts

Includes two VIP passes (non-transferable wristbands for the two-day event) includes: – Four drink tickets per wristband; includes complimentary sodas, water, and juices– Buffet Lunch and Dinner plus snacks between meals – Access to the VIP Lounge – a Premium elevated lounge viewing area Pre-Registration ONLY (3/13/21 – 8/30/21) $200

NO Day of Registration available on this package PREMIUM Premium Vehicle Registration includes: One of each of the following: One vehicle registration

One participant T-shirt

One souvenir license plate

One official poster

One souvenir window decal

Eligible for classic car contest – only if pre-registered Pre-Registration Fee $60 (PRIOR to August 30)

Day of Registration Fee $75

“Nearly 1,000 classic cars, live concerts, and family activities draw a crowd of more than 150,000 attendees annually.” Historic downtown Euclid Avenue in Ontario provides a tree-lined grass median where family and friends gather to enjoy the festivities. Unique to many classic car shows is the cruising on city streets as well as the show and shine.

Headlining the entertainment at the event will be Don McLean. This iconic artist transitioned to an international star began in 1971 with the release of American Pie. Thirty years later, this song was voted number five in a poll of the 365 “songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on the amazing history of Don McLean please click here.

Scheduled Entertainment ONTARIO TOWN SQUARE STAGE Friday, September 17, 2021 5:30 pm – Long Run (Eagles tribute band) Classic rock playing your favorites 7:30 pm – Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience – Rock, Jazz, and horns of course 9:00 pm – Queen Nation (tribute band) Rock opera classic Saturday, September 18, 2021 5:30 pm – Mighty Cash Cats (Johnny Cash tribute band) Classic Country 7:30 pm – DSB (Journey tribute band) Classic Rock 9:00 pm – STAR headliner – DON MCLEAN!! EUCLID AVENUE MEDIAN STAGE Several bands, from kids to seniors, perform throughout the day. Presented by Rockstars of Tomorrow, which is the premier destination for music lessons, recording, artist development and live performance education. Each band is developed with talented individuals from Southern California that look forward to performing live for the crowd at Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion. Friday, September 17, 2021 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Variety of bands and music Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:00 am to 6:00 pm – Variety of bands and music