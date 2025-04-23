In honor of the Mustang’s birthday last week, the Petersen Automotive Museum offered a close look at one of the cars that started it all — its early production, the 1964 1/2 Mustang. Leslie Kendall from the museum detailed the car’s history and unique features in a recent video presentation.

Kendall explained how the Mustang’s arrival addressed a public desire in the mid-1960s for “something a little bit more sporty than Detroit was used to giving them.” Ford cleverly utilized its existing compact Falcon platform but created a completely new, stylish body with a long hood and short deck.

Kendall noted, “Ford really opened up the pony car market.” He also clarified the “1964 and a half” designation often used by car enthusiasts for the first Mustangs built before the traditional fall launch of the ’65 models, those models include some differences, like the electrical system.

The Petersen’s Powder Blue Mustang is a perfect example of the car’s early customization potential. Kendall described how the original owner specified the car “to be sporty on the inside and sporty in performance but look plain on the outside.”

It packs the top engine option for its time, the High Performance 289 V8, producing 271 horsepower, featuring performance exhaust manifolds that Kendall said look like they belong on “a dragster.” However, the exterior avoids flashy chrome trim or stripes and only wears standard wheel covers.

One visual difference Kendall pointed out under the hood confirms its early build date: “It’s got a generator and not an alternator.” Ford switched all its cars, including Mustangs, to the more efficient alternator system for the full 1965 model year run.

Inside, the car features bucket seats and the desirable Rally-Pac gauge option, which added a tachometer and clock to the steering column. Kendall also touched on iconic Mustang design cues like the three-lens taillights, which became a lasting signature.

Ford chose the name “Mustang,” Kendall explained, because “it evokes a free-spirited kick up your heels kind of lifestyle,” though the company initially considered naming it the Cougar. The Petersen Museum felt this model’s impact was “so important that we actually went out and bought this car,” finding an example that spoke well to its history.

Ford certainly launched an automotive phenomenon with the first Mustang 60 years ago. The brand and its vehicles evolved immensely over the following decades, building on this foundational pony car. It's remarkable to trace that lineage.