TMI Automotive Products Introduces Cruiser Collection

Not all of us car folks are Dave Kindig, The Ring Brothers, or Chip Foose and thankfully, a cool build doesn’t necessarily require a mega-budget. With some shrewd choices, mere mortals can build the car of their dreams and keep it within their budget. If you haven’t heard of TMI Automotive Products, you need to know about these guys. They invented semi-custom interior sets that can be shipped to your door, and installed in your garage, skipping expensive upholstery shops. Based in Corona, California, TMI has been in business for years and they are constantly upgrading their product line with innovative new offerings. They just introduced their Cruiser Collection with great new seat designs.

The Cruiser Collection is a set of seats designed for those who want a new but simple seat design with a budget-friendly price point. Available in two different bucket seat styles along with two different bench seat widths, these seats are for when you want a modern and comfortable feel that compliments the factory OE styling. These new pieces have been refined to offer you more of a stock look while maintaining a ‘complete interior right out of the box’ bolt-in fitment.

To start, bucket seats are offered in the Cruiser Collection. Low Back Buckets, and Cruiser Collection Pro-Classic versions. Both versions are 100% brand, made in-house with the same seat frames, seat foam, and upholstery as our other seats. The Cruiser Collection Low Back Bucket Seat is a bucket seat with aggressive bolstering to hold you in place along with a modern and comfortable feel.

The Cruiser Collection Pro-Classic Bucket Seat has moderate bolstering and is a bit wider which generally fits into trucks a bit better or bigger cars. This seat still offers a modern and comfortable feel for cruising down the road but has less bolstering than the Cruiser Collection Low Back Bucket Seat. Both versions are able to recline, flip forward and are sold as a pair.

If a bench seat is more your style, the Cruiser Collection comes in either a 55” or a 60” wide bench seat version. Same as the bucket seats, they are 100% brand new and have in-house built seat frames, foam, and upholstery. These bench seats are split to either allow access behind the rear seat or storage area in a truck. Cruiser Collection Bench Seats offer moderate bolstering so there’s no more sliding across the seat during cornering while also improving comfort.

All Cruiser Collection seats feature the same classic upholstery pattern and come stock only in black but there are three different colors of contrast stitching available. They all come fully assembled and ready to bolt into your ride, no sewing or stretching is required! All four versions can recline as well to get just the right angle for maximum comfort. Brackets to bolt these into most popular classics are sold separately.