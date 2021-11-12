There is something about being cooped up in a house that gives one a new respect for the outdoors. After COVID hit, many families decided to finally restore their classic off-road vehicle and get outside! However, when it comes to upholstery, few options were on the table. Thankfully TMI Products has stepped up and introduced a new lineup for the classic Ford Bronco.

TMI Products have made show-winning interiors for 39 years. While its usual vehicles are classic trucks and cars, the off-road market remained untouched. That was until more shops began to do restorations on the first-generation Ford Bronco. These 1966-1977 Broncos soared in desirability and so did the need for quality parts. TMI took notice and wanted to offer options. Now instead of delegating work to upholstery shops with custom pricing, you can order at TMI and have it shipped to your house — a quick fix to the unknown price and estimated finish date most upholstery shops can give.

TMI Products New Line Up

The original Ford Bronco interior was far from impressive — it was built to handle the off-road community and be as minimalist as possible. After 45-plus years have passed, very few clean OE spec Bronco interiors exist. Now, consumers are eager to replace tattered panels and warped backing with a clean and spunky look. To alleviate the damaged interior, TMI Product’s new Bronco line offers a complete selection of products, including door panels, quarter panels, tailgate panel, carpet kit, floor mats and even a console. These products also offer a variety of color offerings to match your exterior paint or just your color preference.

TMI took it one step further by having the ability to drop in a set of Pro-Series Universal front seats and a 38-inch bench seat that fits perfectly between the rear wheel wells. You can also select between the Sport, Sport II, Sport-R and Sport-XR for a unique low back version. These seats all provide a great look, but also comfort.

It’s great to see companies branching out past the low hanging fruit and develop products for an emerging market. TMI’s foresight has not only benefited its brand, but also enthusiasts. Bronco lovers now have the ability to customize their interior without having to pay large amounts based on word of mouth. While taking the beaten path can be fun, stumbling over rocky relationships with upholstery shops is not.