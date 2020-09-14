Torque Converter Installation Tips From Circle D Specialties

By Brian Wagner September 14, 2020

Installing a fresh torque converter is a task that doesn’t have a lot of steps, but each one is very important if you want to do the job right. Some racers are very seasoned at swapping converters and have their own tricks, however, the same basic things need to be done each time. Today, we’ll look at some installation tips that Circle D Specialties recommend to make sure you install a torque converter correctly into a modern transmission.

It may seem like a simple step, but just checking to make sure your transmission is in good working order is a good idea before you bolt up a new torque converter. This can be done just by examining the transmission for cracks in the case, leaks, and making sure the fluid looks good. Take the time to see where the current converter sits by measuring it while it’s installed — this will make verifying you’ve installed the new one correctly when the time comes.

If everything looks good, you’ll want to ensure the new converter fits the flexplate. You can do this by checking that the bolts will fit through the flexplate, making sure the converter’s pads line up with the bolt circle on the flexplate, and the converter is engaging the crank properly. After that, it’s time to add some fluid to the torque converter to make sure it’s pre-lubed and finish up the installation process.

You’ll want to check out the Circle D Specialties website here to see the rest of the tips for installing a torque converter into a modern high-performance transmission.

Article Sources

Circle-D Specialties
https://www.circledspecialties.com
(713) 895-8834

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

An Easy-Breezy TCI X4 Transmission Installation

Installing Steeda’s Lightweight S550 Drag K-Member in a Cobra Jet!

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading