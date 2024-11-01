SEMA 2024 Preview: Toyo Tires Launches Proxes Sport 2

Recently introduced by Toyo Tires, the Proxes Sport 2 is a piping hot new tire for a driver who likes to make rides stick. The Sport 2 will appeal to sports car, hybrid, and electric CUV/SUV drivers as an on-road performer that’s difficult to beat.

This is no minor update. Toyo Tires engineered Proxes Sport 2 from scratch for an adrenaline-fueled driving experience. It aimed to give razor-sharp handling and incredible grip so that it could be carved with much confidence while unleashing all that is in a car.

The secret behind this tire is that it has silica compounds inside and outside with fresh tread compounds. This allows the inside compound to flex at will and grip the surface and the outside compound is harder as it grips through sharper, tighter turns. In regards to tread pattern, the engineering has maximized great contact with the pavement delivering blistering acceleration with good braking and corner-cutting precision.

Toyo Tires also made sure it delivers a smooth and quiet ride when you’re not pushing it to the max. Plus, they reduce rolling resistance to help you save fuel or extend your electric vehicle’s range. What a good combination of experience.

Kevin Arima, senior manager for Toyo Tires, is very enthusiastic about the Proxes Sport 2. He claims that the tire stops a full 15% shorter in wet conditions and 10% shorter on dry roads compared to the previous model. It also rides smoothly, so you enjoy the drive more whether you are cruising through twisty mountain roads or just around town.

For greater detail, the Proxes Sport 2 is also made available in sizes that reach over 75 models and ranges from 17- to 22-inch rims, giving enough options for those drivers who are into serious driving. Not to be outdone, Toyo Tires also provides a warranty with this model by way of a 25,000-mile treadwear warranty as well as a 45-day/500-mile trial offer so you would actually see firsthand the difference this could make on driving.

Expect the Proxes Sport 2 to be out in February of 2025. It’ll be available in all the popular performance vehicle sizes including the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Tesla Model X.