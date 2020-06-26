Video: Installing AlphaRex Projector Headlights on a 2018-2020 F-150

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff June 26, 2020

The F-150 modification game is strong, with countless manufacturers offering upgrades and the ability to personalize the “world’s best-selling truck.” A healthy aftermarket allows owners to customize their rides to suit their tastes. We followed along with our friends at AlphaRex as they installed a set of black PRO-Series Projector Headlights in a 2018-2020 F-150, in an effort to set the truck apart from the crowd.

The headlights being installed feature a patented rectangular projector lens and dual projectors, with an LED bar surrounding the lights acting as a daytime running light (DRL) and sequential turn signal. The LED DRL is white, while the LED sequential turn signal is amber, and features an activation light feature, or running light, which turns on when the F-150 is unlocked. In the middle of the headlight is a signature amber “claw” signal light, while the top projector is for low beam and the bottom one is for high beam (both utilizing H7 halogen bulbs).

The headlights’ housings are available in black (shown in the video), as well as jet black (gloss black painted) or chrome. The lenses are made from polycarbonate plastic with a layer of anti-fog agent, and a layer to protect against yellowing and oxidation. AlphaRex says that this allows for better light output in extreme weather.

As you’ll see in the video above, installation was pretty easy. After disconnecting the battery and removing the radiator shroud, the team began by removing the stock headlights. Two 7mm bolts were removed from the wheel well, followed by the removal of the bumper trim. Then two clips and four 10mm bolts were removed from the top of the grille, as well as an 8mm bolt from below each headlight. The plastic clip securing the light wiring was removed, and the two connections at the top of the radiator area were unplugged. This allowed the grille assembly to be removed. Six 10mm bolts, an 8mm bolt, and a push clip were removed from each side, allowing the removal of the stock headlights. Once each headlight was pulled away from the truck, the wiring connection could be unplugged.

Starting on the passenger side, the team routed the DRL harness and crimped the gray wire to the fuse tap. In the fuse box, they tapped into either fuse 36 or 10, and then connected the red wire to the positive battery terminal, and the black wire to the negative battery terminal.

The yellow connection was then secured to the DRL harness with a zip tie, and the stock headlight and DRL connectors were connected to the AlphaRex headlight. Finally, the new headlight was slid into place, before the driver’s side headlight was also installed, repeating the aforementioned steps. The AlphaRex team tested the headlights’ functions before parking 25 feet from a wall and leveling the headlights by simply rotating clockwise to lower them, and counterclockwise to raise them. Easy peasy!

We’re digging the final look and think the installation process is totally worth the finished product.

