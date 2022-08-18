Watch A VMP Supercharged Bullnose F-150 Lift The Wheels On Launch

Trucks are a common commodity in Texas, but in the Rio Grande Valley they are a way of life. Everything from lifted to lowered, restored to race worthy, work trucks to trucks putting in work at the dragstrip, can easily be found throughout the area. As Silverados and Modular-powered Ford Trucks battle for single-cab supremacy, there is one truck that brings a nod towards growing up in the ‘80s, but with a modern and very powerful twist that allows single digit quarter-mile times.

The Bullnose F-150 could easily be considered the sandwich generation of Ford trucks. Too young to be part of the classic streamlined aesthetics of a bumpside F-100, but also too old to fit into what most consider the old body style (OBS) that spanned from 1994-1997. This early to mid ‘80s truck in some ways blends the two generations. In any case, it’s an unlikely contender to be used as a street and strip contender. That is unless you are David Zuniga.

Zuniga has campaigned his truck at Edinburg Motorsports Park often enough to be noticed by Ford enthusiasts across social media. The brown and tan truck stands out from the rest of modern body styles with these classics colors. However, its disguise of being just a classic truck quickly fades as you focus in on the grille-mounted velocity stack, drag wing, and parachute hanging off the rear. An intimidating factor to competitors, as no one likes losing to a street truck that is nearly 40 years old.

Under the hood of Zuniga’s F-150 is a Gen-3 Coyote sporting a VMP Performance ODIN Supercharger and intake that is tuned by Oscar Morin at Shrek Motorsports. This gives his Coyote the power to not only make 8-second passes, but easily lift the front wheels off the ground on launch. Not bad considering these trucks were never considered lightweight. While the VMP Performance ODIN supercharger pushes the air into the Coyote, a 10R80 transmission transmits it to the rear.

Needless to say, this is one beautiful example of a classic truck, but with the modern touch we all want. A VMP supercharger, Coyote engine, and a smooth shifting 10R80 check off all of our boxes. If you are in the south Texas region, remember, mess with the bull and get the horns. So, be careful how much you decide to gamble against a brown and tan ‘80s Ford truck.