Whipple-Boosted Blue Oval Battle Pits Pony Car Versus Pickup

There is a real quandary for modern performance enthusiasts. Is it better to have a fast truck or a fast car? Mayson Dunsford of the Flying Wrenches YouTube channel recently staged the ultimate showdown to answer that question, pitting two heavily modified Fords against each other in a real-world Whipple-boosted F-150 vs. Mustang comparison that explored the trade-offs between practicality and purebred performance.

The star of the show was a 2024 Ford F-150 regular cab transformed into a true street sleeper. With a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, long-tube headers, a built 10R80 transmission, and a full RideTech lowering kit, the truck is motivated by an estimated 750 to 800 horsepower.

“This thing is absolutely wicked,” Dunsford said after a test drive. He warned other drivers about unassuming trucks like this one, saying, “They might not look like much, but they are going to bust your ass most of the time.”

Its competitor was a fresh S650 Mustang, also equipped with a Whipple supercharger and headers. While the Mustang had a clear advantage in the braking department with its massive Brembo calipers, Dunsford noted it was far less comfortable and practical.

He ultimately sided with the truck, explaining his preference by saying, “There’s just something about being able to gap you and then go hook up to a trailer.”

In the end, the Whipple-boosted F-150 vs. Mustang debate came down to philosophy. The Mustang is undeniably the sharper tool in the corners, with its superior braking and agility. However, the F-150’s ability to deliver breathtaking acceleration while still offering the practicality of hauling people and gear makes it a compelling option. Of course, the ideal option is owning one of each!