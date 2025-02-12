Drive A New 725HP Sleeper F-150 Home For Under 60K

Lebanon Ford Performance recently completed a unique project, transforming a standard 2024 Ford F-150 into a high-performance machine. Dubbed “the ultimate sleeper F-150 build,” this particular vehicle, owned by Jason Thompson, features a regular cab and a classic, iconic silver finish. The truck, a 4×4 model, had a base price of $44,410.

At the core of the project was the addition of a Whipple Stage 1 supercharger. This significant upgrade boosted the truck’s horsepower to an impressive 725. The supercharger, along with tuning and labor, added $13,000 to the price. Even with these modifications, the F-150 retains its factory warranty.

The interior remains unassuming, featuring the standard vinyl floors typical of base-model trucks. “You would just never expect that this truck has 725 horsepower under the hood,” said Cameron, a representative from Lebanon Ford Performance. He described the modified vehicle as “the epitome of the ultimate sleeper.” The truck’s appearance belies its powerful capabilities.

Currently, the dealership faces limited availability for 4×4 models. However, they do have similar two-wheel-drive trucks in stock. For those who already own a truck, Lebanon Ford Performance offers ready-to-install superchargers. The company is also accepting orders for 2025 models and provides performance upgrades for various vehicles.

Cameron highlighted the value of this customized F-150, stating, “This truck came out to be under $60,000 for a fully usable, brand new, warranty-able F-150.” He added, “You get that supercharger in there, so this is quite the package.”