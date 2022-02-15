Holley Nomex Wire Loom: Heat Protection For Your Wiring Circuits

By Todd Silvey February 14, 2022

Racing engines and heat go hand-in-hand at a very comparable scale. Combine that with the complex wiring circuits related to everything from fuel injection to data recording, and you can imagine how paramount Holley Performance‘s new Nomex Split Loom is to protect your wiring systems from damage.

Holley now applies Nomex material into a woven wire loom to battle not only extreme temperature within your engine compartment, but also short-term flame exposure.

Widely known by drag racers as a material used in firesuits and other flame retardant safety equipment, Nomex is a polymer developed in the 1960s best known in fabric form wherever resistance from heat and flame is required.

Do not consider Nomex an old technology due to its age. Nomex has been used effectively in recent times on the Mars Pathfinder and Rover missions and is currently incorporated into the new Crew Exploration Vehicle that will replace the NASA Space Shuttles.

This Nomex split loom protects with an operating Fahrenheit temperature range from minus 76-degrees to 392-degrees. The self-wrapping roll makes installation quick and easy. 

The Holley wire looms are offered in diameter choices of 5/16-, 1/2-, 5/8-, 3/4-, and 1-inch diameters and in 10-foot lengths. The loom material cuts easily to length with a sturdy pair of quality scissors, so no specialty tools are required.

Burning up a network of wiring that performs critical race car duties can be catastrophic. Wrapping the same material used with your firesuit—around that intricate wire in your engine bay is a simple process providing exceptional protection.

Loading