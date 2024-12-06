10 Favorite Fords From The 25th Anniversary LMR Cruise-In

It seems like just weeks ago when this scribe met with a young Shannon Guderian, who would go on to found what is known today as LMR. We had a shared love of Fox Mustangs, and he presented an idea that seemed like it could be ahead of its time, but it turned out to be pure genius. Your author was in full support of the concept, and 25 years later, it’s clear he was onto something special.

Born out of the sentiment that Fox Mustangs needed restoration parts just like their predecessors, LMR evolved over the years to deliver a wide range of gear for 1979 to present Mustangs, as well as 1993-1995 and 1999-2004 SVT Lightning pickups, as well as 1992-1996 Broncos. As the company celebrates its Silver Anniversary this year, business is thriving. To celebrate, LMR gathered its friends, fans, and customers for a special event at Texas Motor Speedway on November 16, 2024.

Once again, your author was on hand to witness the celebration of a company that lives up to its Powered by Enthusiasts tagline — the LMR Cruise-In. Because the company’s staff loves the cars, they know how to put together an event that combines an informal cruise-in with road course and oval-track hot laps in an action-packed day that shares a similar cadence to the legendary Fabulous Fords Forever show out West. It starts early with cars lining up with the sunrise, and wraps up by mid-afternoon.

As a result, that action is fast-paced, with cars filling the infield of the legendary NASCAR racetrack. Many attendees participated in the hot laps there was something to see and do all over the facility. It also made it a challenge to see all the cars in attendance, but we did our best to scour the facility. After sorting through all the great Fords in attendance, we chose 10 favorites…

10. Rare Python







It’s a Fox. It’s a Python. It’s something you just don’t see every day. Based on a 1990 Mustang, this Ford Kelly Python features a reinforced frame, a Lotus-tuned suspension, and sleek sportscar styling. Designed to compete with the Corvette and meant to be sold through Ford dealers, this unique machine features a 55/45 weight distribution. The Python was only built in a short run of 12 examples, and only seven are known to survive. Though they look unique from the outside, the interior and powertrain carried over from the Fox Mustang.

9. Stylish Strawberry

If you follow The Infamous Project online, you know Chris Savard keeps the legacy of Canadian tuner DECH alive. Know for its signature body kits for Fox and SN-95 Mustangs, Dech developed suspension upgrades and other features that were part of complete tuner Mustangs sold back in the day. Wearing the classic DECH body kit and sprayed in this scribe’s favorite factory Fox hue — Wild Strawberry — this 1991 Mustang LX hatchback also benefits from those DECH suspension upgrades and rolls on classic Borbet wide five-spoke wheels.

8. Calypso & Chrome







Rolling on a retro-style set of Strasse Wheels SC20 TRACK rims, this Calypso-hued machine checks all the boxes for fans of classic Fox Mustangs. Its 6.0-liter stroker is on full display in a cleaned-up engine compartment. The engine is treated to generous doses of chrome and polish, including the Vortech supercharger that delivers the boost via a Trick Flow Box-R short-runner intake. This classic coupe is a show-stopper in any decade.

7. Predator-Boosted









Coyote swaps became relatively common in recent years, but the supercharger makes this one next level. The swap in this understated black Fox hatchback is topped by none other than the factory TVS supercharger that boosts the 5.2-liter Predator engine motivating the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500. With a manual transmission in the tunnel, this hot hatchback must be a blast when the boost kicks in and those rear tires spin in search of traction.

6. Baller Bronco





Looking sleek in gray paint and slammed on a lowered suspension, this built Bronco takes those ’90s vibes to a new level. There is more than just slammed style to this classic SUV, however. Under the hood, it sports a Coyote swap breathing in ProCharger P-1SC boost through a Boss 302 intake. This potent people hauler shows the potential of Broncos from that era.

5. Coyote Jet







There were plenty of stock Cobras on the property at the LMR Cruise-In. This Fox looked the part of a period-correct, modified Cobra on the outside riding of Fikse five-spokes. Under the hood, however, it sports a thoroughly modern Coyote swap breathing through a Cobra Jet intake manifold fitted with a VMP Performance oval throttle body and a Cobra Jet cold-air intake. Ripping around the road course or the oval track at Texas Motor Speedway must have felt and sounded great as the throttle opened wide and air rushed through that massive intake.

4. Black & Tan





Richard Oben, the owner of North Race Cars, paid a visit to the LMR Cruise-In, which served as an opportunity to not only visit the people he’d done business with for years but also to road trip in his Black & Tan project car. Based on the familiar Fox platform, this 1979 Fairmont Futura sportsroof was a 60,000-mile stocker with a six-cylinder and an automatic. Richard revved it up with a Gen 2 Coyote 5.0-liter engine swap, a TREMEC TKO600 five-speed manual transmission, and a full Maximum Motorsports suspension. Of course, it sports his company’s front and rear disc-brake conversions for added stopping power. It would be a mistake to underestimate this sleeper.

3. Coyote Lightning







The formative years of Ford’s Special Vehicle Team delivered some memorable vehicles. The first-gen Lightning garnered a loyal fanbase when it debuted back in 1993, and the subsequent models created a sub-genre that thrived with several aftermarket modifiers dedicated primarily to these trucks. LMR still offers parts for these trucks, as evidenced by the fetching SVE five-spoke wheels on this truck. However, it is what’s under the hood that stopped us in our tracks. Gone is the 240-horse 351W, and in its place is a modern Coyote 5.0-liter engine. Seeing one of these in a classic SVT isn’t nearly as common as spotting one in a Mustang.

2. Widebody Fox





If you were a fervent follower of the Fox Mustang in its heyday, you undoubtedly saw this car in numerous magazine stories and at various events across the country. Doug Kielan of Auto Kraft Body & Paint created this chop-top 1989 Mustang GT back in the day, and he still owns and drives it to this day. En route to pick up another project, Doug stopped by the LMR Cruise-In to have a little fun. He showed off his infamous Fox and even took it out on the road course, where it looked as good as the day he built it.

1. Tricked-Out Terminator









There was a time when a modded Terminator with a big aftermarket blower was a relatively common sight at events. These days, however, seeing a nicely turned-out 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobra is a cause for taking notice. This beauty, which bears the name Venimus on its license plate, isn’t just a big blower car with wheels. It is detailed to the nines inside and out. With generous doses of chrome, polish, paint, and carbon fiber, this Terminator is a beauty that takes us back to the time when this car set the standard for Mustang performance.

Of course, whether you attended this year’s LMR Cruise-In or not, you are likely to have your favorites. You can scope out the gallery below and the highlight video above to find your own. In the meantime, you can enjoy our selections from LMR’s silver anniversary spectacular.